Dow soars to record high on trade optimism, joining other major US indexes

source Getty Images / Scott Olson

The Dow Jones industrial average joined major indexes at record intraday highs Monday morning, climbing on positive trade-deal sentiments.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both hit record highs Friday following a better-than-expected US jobs report. The Dow failed to reach record highs Friday.

Here’s a look at the major indexes as of 1:22 p.m. ET Monday:

The Dow is up roughly 18% year-to-date. Chevron was the biggest gainer in the 30-stock index on Monday, rising as much as 4.9%.

Read more: One market expert breaks down why the ‘mother of all bubbles’ is unlike anything investors have ever seen – and lays out additional evidence that a crisis is approaching

The record high comes amid new hopes for a “phase one” trade deal between the US and China. US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross told Bloomberg on Sunday that the two nations are “making good progress” in negotiations. He added that licenses for US firms to sell parts to China’s Huawei Technologies would be issued “very shortly.”

President Trump said Friday a partial trade deal with China could be signed in Iowa as soon as this month.

“China wants to make the deal very much,” Trump said. “I don’t like to talk about deals until they happen, but we’re making a lot of progress.”

Stocks were driven higher Friday on a positive jobs report. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said the US economy added 128,000 payrolls in October, higher than the 85,000 estimate. The better-than-expected job gains eased worries of a slowing US economy amidst the trade war and a 40-day strike at General Motors.

Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:

A regional Fed chief offered the latest hint at when the central bank might resume rate hikes

US stocks are at record highs, but Goldman says they’re still the top asset for investors to own

Some of the largest US wealth managers are opening their doors to cannabis stocks, but it’s still tricky for advisers to make recommendations