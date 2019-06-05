Here are the latest stock-market moves by the top billionaire stock pickers

caption FILE PHOTO: Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, at the company annual meeting weekend in Omaha source Reuters

The top billionaire stock investors having been shifting their portfolios amid the recent stock-market volatility, according to a new report.

Markets Insider details the latest moves and largest positions of 12 billionaire investors.

Visit MarketsInsider.com for more stories.

Some of the world’s top stock pickers are making moves amid the recent and accentuated stock-market volatility, which has been caused by trade tensions and concerns about the Fed’s monetary policy stance.

Markets Insider details the latest moves and top holdings of 12 billionaire investors, using data from WalletHub.com. The data represents the investors’ positions as of March 31, 2019.

Interestingly, the stock pickers have widely varying views on the market with only one stock, Chipotle (CMG), registering in the top-three holdings of more than one investor. Both Jim Simons of Renaissance and Bill Ackman of Pershing Square own the burrito chain.

In addition, the investors were often on opposites sides of trades during the first quarter. Simons was buying Starbucks (SBUX) while Ackman was selling. John Paulson bought Celgene (CELG) as Ray Dalio sold his stake. And Carl Icahn bought Caesar’s Entertainment (CZR) as George Soros unloaded his shares.

Some investors, however, were making the same moves. Ackman and Loeb both bought United Technologies (UTX) while both Paulson and Robertson were selling NXP Semiconductors (NXPI).

We detail the investors’ holdings below, ranked by position among the world’s richest people (per WalletHub):

Bill Ackman

source Reuters / Richard Brian

Billionaire rank: 1,999

Firm name: Pershing Square

Biggest buy: United Technologies (UTX)

Biggest sell: Starbucks (SBUX)

Top-3 holdings:

Restaurant Brands International (QSR), Chipotle (CMG), Lowes (LOW)

Source: WalletHub

David Einhorn

source Bloomberg TV

Billionaire rank: 3

Firm name: Greenlight Capital

Biggest buy: CNX Resources (CNX)

Biggest sell: General Motors (GM)

Top-3 holdings:

General Motors (GM), Green Brick Partners (GRBK), AerCap Holdings (AER)

Source: WalletHub

Julian Robertson

source Bloomberg via YouTube

Billionaire rank: 1,399

Firm name: Tiger Management

Biggest buy: Facebook (FB)

Biggest sell: NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

Top-3 holdings:

Microsoft (MSFT), Apollo Global Management (APO), Facebook (FB)

Source: WalletHub

Nelson Peltz

source REUTERS/Mike Blake

Billionaire rank: 1,394

Biggest buy: Trian Partners

Biggest buy: NVT (nVent Electric)

Biggest sell: SYSCO Corporation (SYY)

Top-3 holdings:

Proctor & Gamble (PG), SYSCO Corporation (SYY), Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Source: WalletHub

Daniel Loeb

source Steve Marcus/Reuters

Billionaire rank: 729

Firm name: Third Point Capital

Biggest buy: United Technologies (UTX)

Biggest sell: Merck & Co. (MRK)

Top-3 holdings:

Baxter International (BAX), United Technologies (UTX), Campbell Soup (CPB)

Source: WalletHub

John Paulson

source http://pictures.reuters.com/C.aspx?VP3=SearchResult&VBID=2C0BXZ0ITY7DC&SMLS=1&RW=1622&RH=896#/SearchResult&VBID=2C0BXZ0IT34WL&SMLS=1&RW=1622&RH=896&POPUPPN=59&POPUPIID=2C0408TSMF2K3

Billionaire rank: 261

Firm name: Paulson & Co.

Biggest buy: Celgene (CELG)

Biggest sell: NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

Top-3 holdings:

Bausch Health Companies (BHC), Celgene (CELG), Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Source: WalletHub

George Soros

source Win McNamee/Getty Images

Billionaire rank: 190

Firm name: Soros Fund Management

Biggest buy: Ceridian (CDAY)

Biggest sell: Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

Top-3 holdings:

Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), VICI Properties (VICI), Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

Source: WalletHub

David Tepper

source Bloomberg TV

Billionaire rank: 138

Firm name: Appaloosa Management

Biggest buy: PG&E Corp. (PCG)

Biggest sell: Allstate (ALL)

Top-3 holdings:

Micron Technology (MU), PG&E Corp. (PCG), Allergan (ALL)

Source: WalletHub

Carl Icahn

source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for New York Times

Billionaire rank: 73

Biggest buy: Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

Biggest sell: Dell Computers (DELL)

Top-3 holdings:

CVR Energy (CVR), Herbalife Nutrition (HLF), Cheniere Energy (LNG)

Source: WalletHub

Ray Dalio

source Brian Snyder/Reuters

Billionaire rank: 67

Firm name: Bridgewater

Biggest buy: Biogen (BIIB)

Biggest sell: Celgene (CELG)

Top-3 holdings:

Biogen (BIIB), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), United Rentals (URI)

Source: WalletHub

Jim Simons

source TED

Billionaire rank: 52

Firm name: Renaissance

Biggest buy: Starbucks (SBUX)

Biggest sell: Apple (AAPL)

Top-3 holdings:

Verisign (VRSN), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Chipotle (CMG)

Source: WalletHub

Warren Buffett

source Bill Pugliano/Getty

Billionaire rank: 3

Firm name: Berkshire Hathaway

Biggest buy: JPMorgan (JPM)

Biggest sell: Wells Fargo (WFC)

Top-3 holdings: Apple (AAPL), Bank of America (BAC), Coca-Cola (KO)

Source: WalletHub

SEE ALSO: