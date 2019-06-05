Here are the latest stock-market moves by the top billionaire stock pickers

- source
- Reuters
- The top billionaire stock investors having been shifting their portfolios amid the recent stock-market volatility, according to a new report.
- Markets Insider details the latest moves and largest positions of 12 billionaire investors.
Some of the world’s top stock pickers are making moves amid the recent and accentuated stock-market volatility, which has been caused by trade tensions and concerns about the Fed’s monetary policy stance.
Markets Insider details the latest moves and top holdings of 12 billionaire investors, using data from WalletHub.com. The data represents the investors’ positions as of March 31, 2019.
Interestingly, the stock pickers have widely varying views on the market with only one stock, Chipotle (CMG), registering in the top-three holdings of more than one investor. Both Jim Simons of Renaissance and Bill Ackman of Pershing Square own the burrito chain.
In addition, the investors were often on opposites sides of trades during the first quarter. Simons was buying Starbucks (SBUX) while Ackman was selling. John Paulson bought Celgene (CELG) as Ray Dalio sold his stake. And Carl Icahn bought Caesar’s Entertainment (CZR) as George Soros unloaded his shares.
Some investors, however, were making the same moves. Ackman and Loeb both bought United Technologies (UTX) while both Paulson and Robertson were selling NXP Semiconductors (NXPI).
We detail the investors’ holdings below, ranked by position among the world’s richest people (per WalletHub):
Bill Ackman
- source
- Reuters / Richard Brian
Billionaire rank: 1,999
Firm name: Pershing Square
Biggest buy: United Technologies (UTX)
Biggest sell: Starbucks (SBUX)
Top-3 holdings:
Restaurant Brands International (QSR), Chipotle (CMG), Lowes (LOW)
Source: WalletHub
David Einhorn
- source
- Bloomberg TV
Billionaire rank: 3
Firm name: Greenlight Capital
Biggest buy: CNX Resources (CNX)
Biggest sell: General Motors (GM)
Top-3 holdings:
General Motors (GM), Green Brick Partners (GRBK), AerCap Holdings (AER)
Source: WalletHub
Julian Robertson
- source
- Bloomberg via YouTube
Billionaire rank: 1,399
Firm name: Tiger Management
Biggest buy: Facebook (FB)
Biggest sell: NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)
Top-3 holdings:
Microsoft (MSFT), Apollo Global Management (APO), Facebook (FB)
Source: WalletHub
Nelson Peltz
- source
- REUTERS/Mike Blake
Billionaire rank: 1,394
Biggest buy: Trian Partners
Biggest buy: NVT (nVent Electric)
Biggest sell: SYSCO Corporation (SYY)
Top-3 holdings:
Proctor & Gamble (PG), SYSCO Corporation (SYY), Mondelez International (MDLZ)
Source: WalletHub
Daniel Loeb
- source
- Steve Marcus/Reuters
Billionaire rank: 729
Firm name: Third Point Capital
Biggest buy: United Technologies (UTX)
Biggest sell: Merck & Co. (MRK)
Top-3 holdings:
Baxter International (BAX), United Technologies (UTX), Campbell Soup (CPB)
Source: WalletHub
John Paulson
- source
- http://pictures.reuters.com/C.aspx?VP3=SearchResult&VBID=2C0BXZ0ITY7DC&SMLS=1&RW=1622&RH=896#/SearchResult&VBID=2C0BXZ0IT34WL&SMLS=1&RW=1622&RH=896&POPUPPN=59&POPUPIID=2C0408TSMF2K3
Billionaire rank: 261
Firm name: Paulson & Co.
Biggest buy: Celgene (CELG)
Biggest sell: NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)
Top-3 holdings:
Bausch Health Companies (BHC), Celgene (CELG), Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Source: WalletHub
George Soros
- source
- Win McNamee/Getty Images
Billionaire rank: 190
Firm name: Soros Fund Management
Biggest buy: Ceridian (CDAY)
Biggest sell: Caesars Entertainment (CZR)
Top-3 holdings:
Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), VICI Properties (VICI), Caesars Entertainment (CZR)
Source: WalletHub
David Tepper
- source
- Bloomberg TV
Billionaire rank: 138
Firm name: Appaloosa Management
Biggest buy: PG&E Corp. (PCG)
Biggest sell: Allstate (ALL)
Top-3 holdings:
Micron Technology (MU), PG&E Corp. (PCG), Allergan (ALL)
Source: WalletHub
Carl Icahn
- source
- Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for New York Times
Billionaire rank: 73
Biggest buy: Caesars Entertainment (CZR)
Biggest sell: Dell Computers (DELL)
Top-3 holdings:
CVR Energy (CVR), Herbalife Nutrition (HLF), Cheniere Energy (LNG)
Source: WalletHub
Ray Dalio
- source
- Brian Snyder/Reuters
Billionaire rank: 67
Firm name: Bridgewater
Biggest buy: Biogen (BIIB)
Biggest sell: Celgene (CELG)
Top-3 holdings:
Biogen (BIIB), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), United Rentals (URI)
Source: WalletHub
Jim Simons
- source
- TED
Billionaire rank: 52
Firm name: Renaissance
Biggest buy: Starbucks (SBUX)
Biggest sell: Apple (AAPL)
Top-3 holdings:
Verisign (VRSN), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Chipotle (CMG)
Source: WalletHub
Warren Buffett
- source
- Bill Pugliano/Getty
Billionaire rank: 3
Firm name: Berkshire Hathaway
Biggest buy: JPMorgan (JPM)
Biggest sell: Wells Fargo (WFC)
Top-3 holdings: Apple (AAPL), Bank of America (BAC), Coca-Cola (KO)
Source: WalletHub
