These 11 stocks are set to crush the market over the next year, according to one Wall Street firm

source Mario Tama / Getty Images

Wedbush Securities released its updated “Best Ideas List” for December on Friday.

The report includes the firm’s top stock picks across the industries it covers including software, retail, and financial services.

Markets Insider calculated the implied upside for each stock using their closing prices on Thursday and the price targets provided in the report.

Here are 11 stocks that could crush the market next year, according to Wedbush.

Wedbush Securities on Friday published an update to its “Best Ideas List,” which features a collection of the bank’s favorite stocks in December.

The Wall Street firm’s report includes stock picks across the variety of industries Wedbush covers, including software, retail, and financial services.

Each pick is accompanied by a price target from the firm’s analysts, and Markets Insider calculated an implied upside using that data. That represents the potential return from Thursday’s closing prices to the forecasted price targets in the report.

These 11 stocks could dominate the market next year, according to Wedbush. They’re listed in increasing order of expected upside from Thursday’s closing prices.

11. Royal Caribbean Cruises

Ticker: RCL

Industry: Hospitality

Price target: $140

Implied upside: 15.7%

10. Tempur Sealy International

source Tempurpedic

Ticker: TPX

Industry: Mattress manufacturing

Price target: $100

Implied upside: 17.9%

9. Advance Auto Parts

Ticker: AAP

Industry: Automotive parts

Price target: $180

Implied upside: 18.2%

8. Salesforce

source Salesforce

Ticker: CRM

Industry: Software

Price target: $192

Implied upside: 21.3%

7. Pegasystems

source Reuters

Ticker: PEGA

Industry: Software

Price target: $95

Implied upside: 23%

6. Activision

source Reuters

Ticker: ATVI

Industry: Video game publisher

Price target: $69

Implied upside: 25.5%

5. Jack in the Box

source Jack in the Box

Ticker: JACK

Industry: Fast food

Price target: $100

Implied upside: 27%

4. PayPal

source Reuters/Albert Gea

Ticker: PYPL

Industry: Payments

Price target: $140

Implied upside: 33.8%

3. Columbia Sportswear

source Reuters

Ticker: COLM

Industry: Retail

Price target: $126

Implied upside: 37.6%

2. Wix.com

source Thomson Reuters

Ticker: WIX

Industry: Web development

Price target: $165

Implied upside: 38.9%

1. Zynga

source Thomson Reuters

Ticker: ZNGA

Industry: Game developer

Price target: $9

Implied upside: 44.2%

