GOLDMAN SACHS: These 13 stocks are set to soar

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

The past few months had been tough for traders, with the S&P 500 tumbling 14% in the fourth quarter.

While firms across Wall Street are warning of evaporating stock-market returns as soon as this year, Goldman Sachs is here to bring some reassurance.

Goldman has a strategy tailor-made for such conditions: Buy high growth potential companies early and often.

The firm highlighted a list of stocks it believes are most undervalued, and will likely rocket higher because of solid earnings.

Here are the 13 companies Goldman says could deliver the biggest return going forward, in ascending order of their potential upsides (comparing Goldman’s price target to where shares were trading as of December 31):

American Airlines

Ticker: AAL

Sector: Industrial

2018 performance: -40%

Price as of December 31: $32.11

Upside to target: 65.1%

Albemarle

Ticker: ALB

Sector: Material

2018 performance: -41%

Price as of December 31: $77.07

Upside to target: 68.7%

Aptiv

Ticker: APTV

Sector: Auto

2018 performance: -30%

Price as of December 31: $61.57

Upside to target: 68.9%

Tiffany & Co.

Ticker: TIF

Sector: Specialty Retail

2018 performance: -23%

Price as of December 31: $80.51

Upside to target: 68.9%

Noble Energy

Ticker: NBL

Sector: Energy

2018 performance: -35%

Price as of December 31: $18.76

Upside to target: 69.2%

Alliance Data Systems

Ticker: ADS

Sector: Industrial

2018 performance: -40%

Price as of December 31: $150.08

Upside to target: 69.9%

Tapestry

Ticker: TPR

Sector: Specialty Retail

2018 performance: -42%

Price as of December 31: $33.75

Upside to target: 71.9%

Freeport-McMoRan

Ticker: FCX

Sector: Material

2018 performance: -45%

Price as of December 31: $10.31

Upside to target: 74.6%

Netflix

Ticker: NFLX

Sector: Technology

2018 performance: +44%

Price as of December 31: $267.66

Upside to target: 79.3%

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Ticker: ALXN

Sector: Healthcare

2018 performance: -13%

Price as of December 31: $97.36

Upside to target: 79.7%

Nektar Therapeutics

Ticker: NKTR

Sector: Healthcare

2018 performance: -42%

Price as of December 31: $32.87

Upside to target: 88.6%

DXC Technology

Ticker: DXC

Sector: Technology

2018 performance: -33%

Price as of December 31: $53.17

Upside to target: 99.4%

PG&E

Ticker: PCG

Sector: Utility

2018 performance: -44%

Price as of December 31: $23.75

Upside to target: 110.5%

