GOLDMAN SACHS: These 13 stocks are set to soar

- source
- Reuters/Jeenah Moon
- The past few months had been tough for traders, with the S&P 500 tumbling 14% in the fourth quarter.
- While firms across Wall Street are warning of evaporating stock-market returns as soon as this year, Goldman Sachs is here to bring some reassurance.
- Goldman has a strategy tailor-made for such conditions: Buy high growth potential companies early and often.
- The firm highlighted a list of stocks it believes are most undervalued, and will likely rocket higher because of solid earnings.
The past few months have been extremely challenging for investors. After returning 11% through the first 3 quarters of 2018, the benchmark S&P 500 tumbled 14% during the last three months, dropping its annual total return to a negative 4%.
While firms across Wall Street are warning of an impending economic slowdown and evaporating stock market returns as soon as this year, Goldman Sachs is here to bring some reassurance.
The bank has a strategy tailor-made for such conditions: Buy high growth potential companies early and often.
It published a list of stocks that it believes are most undervalued, and will likely rocket higher because of solid earnings.
Here are the 13 companies Goldman says could deliver the biggest return going forward, in ascending order of their potential upsides (comparing Goldman’s price target to where shares were trading as of December 31):
American Airlines
- source
- MI
Ticker: AAL
Sector: Industrial
2018 performance: -40%
Price as of December 31: $32.11
Upside to target: 65.1%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Albemarle
- source
- MI
Ticker: ALB
Sector: Material
2018 performance: -41%
Price as of December 31: $77.07
Upside to target: 68.7%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Aptiv
- source
- MI
Ticker: APTV
Sector: Auto
2018 performance: -30%
Price as of December 31: $61.57
Upside to target: 68.9%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Tiffany & Co.
- source
- MI
Ticker: TIF
Sector: Specialty Retail
2018 performance: -23%
Price as of December 31: $80.51
Upside to target: 68.9%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Noble Energy
- source
- MI
Ticker: NBL
Sector: Energy
2018 performance: -35%
Price as of December 31: $18.76
Upside to target: 69.2%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Alliance Data Systems
- source
- MI
Ticker: ADS
Sector: Industrial
2018 performance: -40%
Price as of December 31: $150.08
Upside to target: 69.9%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Tapestry
- source
- coach
Ticker: TPR
Sector: Specialty Retail
2018 performance: -42%
Price as of December 31: $33.75
Upside to target: 71.9%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Freeport-McMoRan
- source
- MI
Ticker: FCX
Sector: Material
2018 performance: -45%
Price as of December 31: $10.31
Upside to target: 74.6%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Netflix
- source
- MI
Ticker: NFLX
Sector: Technology
2018 performance: +44%
Price as of December 31: $267.66
Upside to target: 79.3%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Alexion Pharmaceuticals
- source
- MI
Ticker: ALXN
Sector: Healthcare
2018 performance: -13%
Price as of December 31: $97.36
Upside to target: 79.7%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Nektar Therapeutics
- source
- MI
Ticker: NKTR
Sector: Healthcare
2018 performance: -42%
Price as of December 31: $32.87
Upside to target: 88.6%
Source: Goldman Sachs
DXC Technology
- source
- MI
Ticker: DXC
Sector: Technology
2018 performance: -33%
Price as of December 31: $53.17
Upside to target: 99.4%
Source: Goldman Sachs
PG&E
- source
- MI
Ticker: PCG
Sector: Utility
2018 performance: -44%
Price as of December 31: $23.75
Upside to target: 110.5%
Source: Goldman Sachs
SEE ALSO:
- source
- WANG ZHAO/AFP/Getty Images