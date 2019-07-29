BANK OF AMERICA: Buy these 10 stocks to stay safe as economic growth inevitably slows down

source Reuters / Lucas Jackson

Bank of America Merrill Lynch released a report Monday highlighting 10 “defensive” stocks set to outperform markets during economic downturns.

A collection of proprietary indicators point to continued weakness in economic growth, according to analyst Savita Subramanian.

BAML recommends stocks in the automotive and healthcare industries, among others.

A Bank of America Merrill Lynch released a recent report citing a handful of economic indicators for growing fear of an economic downturn. The bank’s analysts recommend 10 stocks for investors who seek to insulate their portfolios from a weakening economy.

“High quality” and “defensive” stocks outperform their peers in slower growth environments, BAML analyst Savita Subramanian said in the Monday report. She added that the stocks are “less tied to cyclical pressures” and are underowned by active funds.

That offers an optimistic contrast to so-called crowded companies like Visa and Amazon, whose heavy ownership could intensify a market decline if everyone heads for the exits simultaneously.

Several of the noted companies are tied to the automotive industry, ranging from Ferrari to parts retailer O’Reilly Automotive. Subramanian also includes Broadcom and Comcast, saying data usage, cloud computing, and the advent of 5G will keep the companies revenues steady amid potential recession.

The listed stocks have a 28% average implied upside according to the bank, and eight of the 10 companies have at least a “B+” S&P 500 common stock rank.

Here are the 10 companies highlighted in the report, listed in increasing order of implied upside from current levels. All data is sourced from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and share prices reflect Friday’s close.

10. Broadcom

Ticker: AVGO

Industry: Semiconductors and semiconductor equipment

Year-to-date return: 18.2%

Share price: $300.90

BAML Price Target: $345

Implied upside: 14.6%

9. Northrop Grumman

Ticker: NOC

Industry: Aerospace and defense

Year-to-date return: 45.2%

Share price: $352.50

BAML Price Target: $405

Implied upside: 14.9%

8. Cerner

Ticker: CERN

Industry: Health care technology

Year-to-date return: 40.2%

Share price: $73.10

BAML Price Target: $84

Implied upside: 14.9%

7. TJX Companies

Ticker: TJX

Industry: Specialty retail

Year-to-date return: 24%

Share price: $55.80

BAML Price Target: $65

Implied upside: 16.6%

6. O’Reilly Automotive

Ticker: ORLY

Industry: Specialty retail

Year-to-date return: 12.6%

Share price: $383.80

BAML Price Target: $450

Implied upside: 17.3%

5. Comcast

Ticker: CMCSA

Industry: Media

Year-to-date return: 30.5%

Share price: $44.60

BAML Price Target: $58

Implied upside: 30%

4. Advance Auto Parts

Ticker: AAP

Industry: Specialty retail

Year-to-date return: -3.6%

Share price: $152.60

BAML Price Target: $200

Implied upside: 31%

3. Ferrari

Ticker: RACE

Industry: Automobiles

Year-to-date return: 65.7%

Share price: $165.90

BAML Price Target: $225.00

Implied upside: 35.7%

2. Centene

Ticker: CNC

Industry: Health care providers and services

Year-to-date performance: -6.9%

Share price: $53.40

BAML Price Target: $75.00

Implied upside: 40.4%

1. Carmax

Ticker: KMX

Industry: Specialty retail

Year-to-date return: 46.4%

Share price: $91.20

BAML Price Target: $150

Implied upside: 64.5%