The definitive collection of top Wall Street stock picks as coronavirus ravages markets

But before we get into the lists, allow me to set the scene…

The stock market has been shaken to its very core by the novel coronavirus.

The record 11-year bull market came to an abrupt end, while profit-growth forecasts have crumbled under the weight of a widespread economic lockdown.

At their very worst, major US indexes were 35% below record highs reached in February. And a disturbing number of big-money investors think stocks could still travel lower from current levels.

Wall Street strategists have surveyed the damage and concluded that there are still opportunities in the market – assuming an investor knows where to look. Many of them have created baskets of stocks possessing qualities that make them attractive choices to outperform the broader market.

Some of these groups of stocks have been historically resilient during market downturns, while others simply look too cheap to pass up. Each list has its own unique set of criteria.

Without further ado, here’s a running compliation of stock-pick lists compiled by Business Insider since the coronavirus sell-off began in earnest:

Stocks to buy as coronavirus whipsaws markets