These are the 10 stocks most loved by fund managers around the world

- source
- Reuters / John Gress
- UBS put together a list of the the most widely held – or “crowded” – stocks among active fund managers around the world.
- The list includes primarily technology, software, and financial services companies.
- Visits the Markets Insider homepage for more stories.
Active fund managers around the globe are looking favorably on technology, financial services, and software companies, according to a new report from UBS.
The Wall Street firm analyzed data from FactSet on the top holdings from institutional investors around the world.
UBS calculated the active weight of each company by adding up all of the holdings in dollar value from active fund managers. It then took weight of each stock in that portfolio and compared it to the relevant equity benchmark.
Markets Insider is looking for a panel of millennial investors. If you’re active in the markets, CLICK HERE to sign up.
Here are most the 10 stocks fund managers around the world are the most crowded into, ranked in increasing order of active weight.
10. PayPal
- source
- Thomas White/Reuters
Ticker: PYPL
Active weight: 0.11%
Source: UBS
9. Alibaba Group Holdings
- source
- Reuters
Ticker: BABA
Active weight: 0.14%
Source: UBS
8. Comcast
Ticker: CMCSA
Active weight: 0.15%
Source: UBS
7. Alphabet Inc. Class C
Ticker: GOOG
Active weight: 0.15%
Source: UBS
6. Alphabet Inc. Class A
Ticker: GOOGL
Active weight: 0.15%
Source: UBS
5. Mastercard
- source
- Reuters
Ticker: MA
Active weight: 0.16%
Source: UBS
4. Microsoft
- source
- Microsoft
Ticker: MSFT
Active weight: 0.16%
Source: UBS
3. Adobe
- source
- Rick Wilking/Reuters
Ticker: ADBE
Active weight: 0.18%
Source: UBS
2. DuPont de Nemours
Ticker: DD
Active weight: 0.19%
Source: UBS
1. Visa
- source
- Reuters/Soe Zeya Tun
Ticker: V
Active weight: 0.31%
Source: UBS