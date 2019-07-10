These are the 10 stocks most loved by fund managers around the world

source Reuters / John Gress

UBS put together a list of the the most widely held – or “crowded” – stocks among active fund managers around the world.

The list includes primarily technology, software, and financial services companies.

Active fund managers around the globe are looking favorably on technology, financial services, and software companies, according to a new report from UBS.

The Wall Street firm analyzed data from FactSet on the top holdings from institutional investors around the world.

UBS calculated the active weight of each company by adding up all of the holdings in dollar value from active fund managers. It then took weight of each stock in that portfolio and compared it to the relevant equity benchmark.

Here are most the 10 stocks fund managers around the world are the most crowded into, ranked in increasing order of active weight.

10. PayPal

caption PayPal logo source Thomas White/Reuters

Ticker: PYPL

Active weight: 0.11%

Source: UBS

9. Alibaba Group Holdings

source Reuters

Ticker: BABA

Active weight: 0.14%

Source: UBS

8. Comcast

Ticker: CMCSA

Active weight: 0.15%

Source: UBS

7. Alphabet Inc. Class C

Ticker: GOOG

Active weight: 0.15%

Source: UBS

6. Alphabet Inc. Class A

Ticker: GOOGL

Active weight: 0.15%

Source: UBS

5. Mastercard

source Reuters

Ticker: MA

Active weight: 0.16%

Source: UBS

4. Microsoft

source Microsoft

Ticker: MSFT

Active weight: 0.16%

Source: UBS

3. Adobe

source Rick Wilking/Reuters

Ticker: ADBE

Active weight: 0.18%

Source: UBS

2. DuPont de Nemours

Ticker: DD

Active weight: 0.19%

Source: UBS

1. Visa

source Reuters/Soe Zeya Tun

Ticker: V

Active weight: 0.31%

Source: UBS