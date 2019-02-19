Wall Street loves these 11 stocks right now

caption Traders work in the crude oil options pit of the New York Mercantile Exchange November 1, 2007 in New York City. Oil prices approached record highs again today after a surprise drop in stockpiles of U.S. crude ahead of winter demand. source Mario Tama/Getty Images

Wall Street’s sell-side analysts publish piles of bullish and bearish recommendations every day.

TipRanks, a website that tracks and ranks analyst recommendations, collects notes from thousands of analysts.

TipRanks issued a list of stocks that got the most “buy” ratings in the last week.

Here are the 11 best-rated trending stocks from last week, in ascending order of the numbers of “buy” ratings they received. All of the stocks on the list have a “strong buy” analyst consensus based on their ratings published over the last three months.

Exelixis

Ticker: EXEL

Industry group: Biotechnology

Ratings in the last week: 4 “buy” ratings

Analyst consensus: Strong Buy

Analyst comment:

Following strong Q4 results, four analysts reiterated EXEL “buy” ratings. Needham’s Chad Messer raised his price target from $30 to $31 on February 13 (48% upside potential).

“Exelixis reported $176M in Cabo sales in 4Q:18, an 8% increase q/q… and we believe it is well positioned to become part of favored first line CPI combinations across multiple tumor types,” Messer said. He now expects strong near-term Cabo sales growth in 2019.

SPS Commerce

Ticker: SPSC

Industry group: Software

Ratings in the last week: 4 “buy” ratings

Analyst consensus: Strong Buy

Analyst comment:

Shares have surged over 30% this year, boosted by solid earnings results. “SPS Commerce reported strong 4Q18 financials results with the company’s third consecutive quarter outperforming revenues at a better than historical rate,” Needham’s Scott Berg said on February 13.

“We reiterate our Buy rating on continued stronger than expected growth in the company’s fulfillment segment and margin leverage expanding faster than expectations,” Berg said. He raised his price target to from $94 to $110.

Monolithic Power

Ticker: MPWR

Industry group: Semiconductors

Ratings in the last week: 4 “buy” ratings

Analyst consensus: Strong Buy

Analyst comment:

The company just scraped by with a fourth-quarter earnings beat, despite softening demand during the quarter. However, analysts remain firmly in the bullish camp.

On February 13, Oppenheimer’s Rick Schafer said: “Despite near-term macro uncertainty/correction, Monolithic remains poised for out-sized growth/upside, led this year by diverse greenfield opportunities in server, auto/industrial, and comms.”

Schafer, a top 100 analyst, calls MPWR his top structural growth/GM story, writing “we remain long-term buyers with a $150 target.”

NMI Holdings

Ticker: NMIH

Industry group: Financial Services

Ratings in the last week: 4 “buy” ratings

Analyst consensus: Strong Buy

Analyst comment:

NMI’s fourth-quarter results showed growth remained strong and loss ratios held at very low levels.

“We continue to be positive on NMIH shares due to margin improvement opportunities as sustained rapid revenue growth continues to outpace expense growth,” said RBC Capital’s Mark Dwelle. He reiterated his “buy” rating on February 13, and raised his price target from $24 to $26.

Continental Resources

Ticker: CLR

Industry group: Oil & Gas E&P

Ratings in the last week: 5 “buy” ratings

Analyst consensus: Strong Buy

Analyst comment:

Shares rose after the company reported fourth-quarter production soared 9% quarter-over-quarter to 324K boe/day. That’s with a 14% Q/Q increase in oil production to nearly 187K bbl/day. Looking forward, CLR guided its full-year 2019 crude-oil production growth to 13%-19%.

As a result, five analysts published “buy” ratings on the stock, including KeyBanc’s Leo Mariani who citied the company’s consistent free cash flow generation.

Canada Goose

Ticker: GOOS

Industry group: Apparel Manufacturing

Ratings in the last week: 5 “buy” ratings and 1 “hold”

Analyst consensus: Strong Buy

Analyst comment:

Winter-appearal maker Canada Goose just reported strong third-quarter results – prompting a wave of bullish sentiment on Wall Street.

“GOOS’s 3Q top line and EPS beats affirm our view that the brand’s momentum remains strong, with its selective Direct and wholesale expansion plans providing profitable gains toward $1B+ in revenues in the next few years,” RBC’s Kate Fitzsimons commented on February 14.

“While spring and summer are less seasonally important to GOOS’s model, we view the selloff as a buying opportunity for a rare growth story in consumer,” She has a buy rating and a 90 Canadian dollar price target.

Restaurant Brands International

Ticker: QSR

Industry group: Restaurants

Ratings in the last week: 8 “buy” ratings

Analyst consensus: Strong Buy

Analyst comment:

QSR shares rallied as much as 4.6% after reporting earnings that topped Wall Street estimates. As a result, Oppenheimer’s Brian Bittner raised his price target from $65 to $75 (16% upside potential).

“While QSR is up 24% year-to-date, we continue to pitch it as a top ’19 idea, particularly ahead of its inaugural Investor Day,” he said. “This event could elevate conviction that QSR has tools for best-in-class growth amongst the group.”

QSR will host its first-ever Investor Day on May 15 in New York, and Bittner expects the stock to outperform through the event.

Epam Systems

Ticker: EPAM

Industry group: IT Services

Ratings in the last week: 9 “buy” ratings

Analyst consensus: Strong Buy

Analyst comment:

Shares in this top-trending stock have surged more than 30% this year.

“EPAM’s strong Q4/18 results and 2019 guidance provide confidence in sustained growth and margin profile for the next 2-3 years,” Cowen & Co’s Avishai Kantor noted on February 14. “EPAM’s move into larger scale contracts provides new sizable opportunities, and we reiterate our bullish view.”

Kantor lifted his price target from $145 to $170.

IAC

Ticker: IAC

Industry group: Internet Content & Information

Ratings in the last week: 9 “buy” ratings and 1 “hold”

Analyst consensus: Strong Buy

Analyst comment:

With IAC’s largely solid fourth-quarter results, headlined by a strong beat and guide at Match, analysts have published nine recent “buy” ratings on the stock.

“We still see IAC as a core long-term holding,” said Benchmark’s Daniel Kurnos. “Core IAC put up another strong quarter, driven by 28% y/y revenue growth at Vimeo and 32% growth at Dotdash.” His $260 price target indicates 18% upside potential from current levels.

Mimecast

Ticker: MIME

Industry group: Software

Ratings in the last week: 10 “buy” ratings and 1 “hold”

Analyst consensus: Strong Buy

Analyst comment:

Analysts rushed to reiterate their “buy” ratings after Mimecast outperformed the high-end of guidance. Revenue of $87.6 million easily beat the expected $84.8 million.

“Execution remains impressive with upside to results/guidance that, frankly, isn’t as easy as it looks,” said RBC Capital’s Matthew Hedberg. The five-star analyst took his price target from $48 to $52, saying “the opportunity up-market continues to emerge with a record number of six-figure transactions.”

Twilio

Ticker: TWLO

Industry group: Software

Ratings in the last week: 11 “buy” ratings and 1 “hold”

Analyst consensus: Strong Buy

Analyst comment:

On February 13, Monness’s Brian White said, “Twilio sailed through our 4Q:18 revenue estimate and offered up a strong sales outlook.”

He continued: “We would use any weakness as a buying opportunity in this rapidly growing, next-generation software vendor. We are raising our revenue estimates and increasing our 12-month price target to $150 (from $117).”

According to TipRanks, White is ranked in the Top 50 out of over 5,000 tracked analysts.

