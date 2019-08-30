27 unique stocking stuffer ideas they’ll actually use — all under $10

source Sugarfina/Instagram

Not everyone in your life, like your friendly neighborhood mailman or the kid cousins you only see once a year, is going to receive a fancy gift from you during the holidays. However, it’s always a nice gesture to give them a small token of love and appreciation and show that you’re thinking of them.

Before you tackle the big-ticket gift purchases on your list for your mom, dad, or significant other, it’s easier to start small with the stocking stuffers you can buy by the armful. Under $10 is just about as affordable as you can get with gifts, but this low price point doesn’t mean your stocking stuffers can’t still be useful, thoughtful, and unique.

These 27 affordable stocking stuffers, from handy tech accessories to personal care staples, are far from throwaways.

A mini waffle maker

This gadget may be mini, but it’s just as functional and versatile as the big version. Plus, they can feel free to eat multiples since the waffles are pretty small.

Cable clips that keep all your cables organized

These handy adhesive clips prevent cables from slipping around the table and control any cords that run along the wall.

Reusable stainless steel straws

Gift reusable metal straws so your friends and loved ones have little excuse not to reduce their plastic waste.

A stylish and reusable shopping bag

The mini version of Baggu’s original best-selling bag is the perfect size for grocery store pick-me-ups or their daily lunch.

Surprisingly high-performing earbuds that tens of thousands of reviewers love

Panasonic proves you really don’t have to spend a lot for a solid pair of earbuds. The comfortable feel and balanced audio make them a great everyday model.

A funny laptop sticker

Find thousands of unique laptop sticker designs, from inspirational phrases to quirky illustrations, at art site Society6.

A long lightning cable

Admittedly, they’re not the most glamorous stocking stuffer, but you can’t deny their usefulness. The long length is convenient and the cable delivers maximum charging speed to their device.

A hydrating lip balm

Relieve winter-chapped lips with a best-selling lip balm filled with hydrating and nourishing ingredients like avocado oil and green tea extract.

A small, beautiful candle

Featuring notes of huckleberry, vanilla and crushed sugar cane, this candle brings the scents of a garden indoors and has an impressive 25-hour burn time.

A mini Rubik’s cube

Help them exercise their brain by solving the iconic puzzle with this tiny Rubik’s cube that fits right in their pocket.

Cute hair ties

Hair ties that don’t strain your head or leave marks aren’t easy to find, which is why your recipient won’t be able to thank you enough for this simple hair accessory.

A soothing face mask

Sephora’s special “bio-fiber” masks hug facial contours more closely so their skin will enjoy the full benefits of the ingredients. Choose from masks like Rose (moisturizing, brightening) and Pineapple (pore-refining).

An affordable phone accessory that really lives up to the hype

We know – PopSockets Grips are everywhere. But there’s a reason why even naysayers have been convinced. They offer a strong grip on your phone, double as a stand, and come in many different colors and prints.

A pack of double-ended colored pencils

For only $4, they get 24 colors to exercise their creativity. These pencils save space and color smoothly.

A nice bottle opener

The beautiful handcrafted bar accessory is made from a cool pairing of materials, marble and copper.

High-quality, matte prints of your favorite memories together

Physical prints are always thoughtful and appreciated. Artifact Uprising’s easy-to-use photo editor helps you check off your gift list in no time.

Indulgent gourmet caramels covered in dark chocolate

Rich caramel, slightly bitter dark chocolate, and a zing of sea salt balance each other out in this treat that melts in your mouth.

A fizzy bath bomb

With this gift, they’ll feel their worries dissolve as quickly as this bath bomb. The South Seas scent will take them to a coastal dream far, far away.

A fast-charging power bank

This $10 power bank packs a lot of charge into a compact device, letting them fill up to a full battery around two times.

Shoelaces made from recycled water bottles

Be on the lookout for limited-edition colors of these popular laces. They’re an easy way to make their shoes look fresh and exciting.

A mini silicone spatula that home cooks swear by

If they bake at all, GIR’s well-designed spatula is a must-have tool. They’ll enjoy using the mini size to dig into small bowls and jars.

A monogrammed mug

This large, personalized mug looks best when filled with steaming hot cocoa or tea.

Gel nail polish

Essie’s nail polishes boast rich color and long wear, so they can recreate the salon experience right at home.

A festive bottle stopper

You can’t walk into a dinner party empty-handed – make sure to bring your favorite host a bottle wine and a seasonal wine stopper to match, or gift it as a stocking stuffer to the wine aficionado in your life.

Hot chocolate mix, complete with marshmallows

These hand-crafted mason jar mixes have hot cocoa, dry milk, marshmallow, peppermint, and chocolate chips for a cozy, indulgent night in.

Cute lid lifts that allow steam to escape so their pots won’t boil over

Add a little personality to their kitchen with these heat-resistant silicone lid lifts. They’re also available in sheep and smiley-face varieties.

A pair of colorful socks

To meet the free shipping minimum, pick up a few different styles, or check out the themed gift box sets to impress the sock aficionado in your life.