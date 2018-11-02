31 clever stocking stuffers they’ll actually use — all under $10

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Sugarfina/Instagram

Not everyone in your life, like your friendly neighborhood mailman or the kid cousins you only see once a year, is going to receive a fancy gift from you this year. However, you might still want to give them a small token of love and appreciation during the holidays because it’s simply a nice thing to do.

Before you tackle the big-ticket gift purchases on your list for your mom, dad, or significant other, it’s easier to start small with the stocking stuffers you can buy by the armful. Under $10 is just about as affordable as you can get with gifts, but this low price point doesn’t mean your stocking stuffers can’t still be useful, thoughtful, and unique.

These 31 affordable stocking stuffers, from handy tech accessories to personal care staples, are far from throwaways.

A stylish and reusable shopping bag

source BAGGU

The mini version of Baggu’s original best-selling bag is the perfect size for grocery store pick-me-ups or their daily lunch.

Cute lid lifts that allow steam to escape so their pots won’t boil over

source Amazon

Add a little personality to their kitchen with these heat-resistant silicone lid lifts. They’re also available in sheep and smiley-face varieties.

High-quality, matte prints of your favorite memories together

source Artifact Uprising

Physical prints are always thoughtful and appreciated. Artifact Uprising’s easy-to-use photo editor helps you check off your gift list in no time.

A pack of double-ended colored pencils

source Target

For only $4, they get 24 colors to exercise their creativity. These pencils save space and color smoothly.

Surprisingly high-performing earbuds that tens of thousands of reviewers love

source Amazon

Panasonic proves you really don’t have to spend a lot for a solid pair of earbuds. The comfortable feel and balanced audio make them a great everyday model.

A hydrating lip balm

Relieve winter-chapped lips with a best-selling lip balm filled with hydrating and nourishing ingredients like avocado oil and green tea extract.

A mini waffle maker

source Amazon

This gadget may be mini, but it’s just as functional and versatile as the big version. Plus, they can feel free to eat multiples since the waffles are pretty small.

A soothing face mask

source Sephora

Sephora’s special “bio-fiber” masks hug facial contours more closely so their skin will enjoy the full benefits of the ingredients. Choose from masks like Rose (moisturizing, brightening) and Pineapple (pore-refining).

A clever notepad to jot down good ideas

source Urban Outfitters

Why settle for ordinary sticky notes when they can write down thoughts and reminders on this paper cheese wedge, instead?

Reusable stainless steel straws

source Amazon

Gift reusable metal straws so your friends and loved ones have little excuse not to reduce their plastic waste.

Cable clips that keep all your cables organized

source Amazon

These handy adhesive clips prevent cables from slipping around the table and control any cords that run along the wall.

Indulgent gourmet caramels covered in dark chocolate

source Sugarfina

Rich caramel, slightly bitter dark chocolate, and a zing of sea salt balance each other out in this treat that melts in your mouth.

A mini Rubik’s cube

source Urban Outfitters

Help them exercise their brain by solving the iconic puzzle with this tiny Rubik’s cube that fits right in their pocket.

A fizzy bath bomb

source West Elm

With this gift, they’ll feel their worries dissolve as quickly as this bath bomb. The South Seas scent will take them to a coastal dream far, far away.

An affordable phone accessory that really lives up to the hype

We know – PopSockets Grips are everywhere. But there’s a reason why even naysayers have been convinced. They offer a strong grip on your phone, double as a stand, and come in many different colors and prints.

Cute hair ties

source Nordstrom

Hair ties that don’t strain your head or leave marks aren’t easy to find, which is why your recipient won’t be able to thank you enough for this simple hair accessory.

A funny laptop sticker

source Society6

Find thousands of unique laptop sticker designs, from inspirational phrases to quirky illustrations, at art site Society6.

A small, beautiful candle

source Nordstrom

Featuring notes of blue clover, apple, magnolia, oak moss, and musk, this candle brings the scents of nature indoors and has an impressive 25-hour burn time.

A fast-charging power bank

source Target

This $10 power bank packs a lot of charge into a compact device, letting them fill up to a full battery around two times.

A mini silicone spatula that home cooks swear by

source Amazon

If they bake at all, GIR’s well-designed spatula is a must-have tool. They’ll enjoy using the mini size to dig into small bowls and jars.

A tropical bottle opener

source West Elm

A luxe bottle opener lets anyone start the party in style. This one also serves as a great conversation-starter.

A five-year journal

source Amazon

It only takes a few minutes a day to write in this guided journal. By the end, they’ll have a cool record of how they’ve changed (or haven’t changed) in the last five years.

A monogrammed mug

source Anthropologie

This large, personalized mug looks best when filled with steaming hot cocoa or tea.

A silky smooth sleep mask

source Amazon

A soft mask made from mulberry silk will have them feeling relaxed and sleepy in no time.

A pair of fun, colorful socks

source Happy Socks

To meet the free shipping minimum, pick up a few different styles, or check out the themed gift box sets to impress the sock aficionado in your life.

A keychain that lets you enjoy hot sauce at any time

source Urban Outfitters

If their meal isn’t complete without a dash or two of chili sauce, they might want to bring along this portable bottle.

Gel nail polish

source Target

Essie’s nail polishes boast rich color and long wear, so they can recreate the salon experience right at home.

A festive bottle stopper

source Pottery Barn

You can’t walk into a dinner party empty-handed – make sure to bring your favorite host a bottle wine and a seasonal wine stopper to match, or gift it as a stocking stuffer to the wine aficionado in your life.

Hot chocolate mix, complete with marshmallows

source Etsy

These hand-crafted mason jar mixes have hot cocoa, dry milk, marshmallow, peppermint, and chocolate chips for a cozy, indulgent night in.

A long lightning cable

source Anker

Admittedly, they’re not the most glamorous stocking stuffer, but you can’t deny their usefulness. The long length is convenient and the cable delivers maximum charging speed to their device.

An adorable personalized ornament

source Etsy

These handmade clay reindeer are a charming touch to any Christmas tree, and they feel even more special when painted with the recipient’s name.

