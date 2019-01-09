Hedge fund managers are betting big against these 12 stocks, Bank of America says

caption New York Stock Exchange Trader source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Hedge funds are experts in shorting stocks, or bets that a stock will fall.

To help traders have a better idea of the potential investing landmines, Bank of America Merrill Lynch has issued a list of stocks that markets are betting against the most.

Most of the highly shorted stocks are from the discretionary and technology sectors.

Wall Street expects stock-market volatility to spike further in 2019.

And in a highly volatile market, it’s even more important to steer clear of potential investing landmines.

Here are the 12 stocks that markets believe will fall, in ascending order of their short interest as a percentage of float.

TripAdvisor

Ticker: TRIP

Sector: Communication Services

Short interest as a % of float: 13% Performance in the past 12 months: +64% Source: Bank of America

Campbell Soup

Ticker: CPB

Sector: Staples

Short interest as a % of float: 13% Performance in the past 12 months: -30% Source: Bank of America

Albemarle

Ticker: ALB

Sector: Materials

Short interest as a % of float: 13% Performance in the past 12 months: -44% Source: Bank of America

Advanced Micro Devices

Ticker: AMD

Sector: Technology

Short interest as a % of float: 13% Performance in the past 12 months: +68% Source: Bank of America

Coty

Ticker: COTY

Sector: Staples

Short interest as a % of float: 14% Performance in the past 12 months: -63% Source: Bank of America

Macy’s

Ticker: M

Sector: Discretionary

Short interest as a % of float: 14% Performance in the past 12 months: +26% Source: Bank of America

Nordstrom

Ticker: JWN

Sector: Discretionary

Short interest as a % of float: 15% Performance in the past 12 months:+1% Source: Bank of America

Kohl’s

Ticker: KSS

Sector: Discretionary

Short interest as a % of float: 15% Performance in the past 12 months: +21% Source: Bank of America

Microchip Technology

Ticker: MCHP

Sector: Technology

Short interest as a % of float: 16% Performance in the past 12 months: -22% Source: Bank of America

Under Armour

Ticker: UAA

Sector: Discretionary

Short interest as a % of float: 17% Performance in the past 12 months: +18% Source: Bank of America

Discovery

Ticker: DISCA

Sector: Communication Services

Short interest as a % of float: 18% Performance in the past 12 months: +22% Source: Bank of America

Mattel

Ticker: MAT

Sector: Discretionary

Short interest as a % of float: 20% Performance in the past 12 months: -26% Source: Bank of America

