Hedge fund managers are betting big against these 12 stocks, Bank of America says

- Hedge funds are experts in shorting stocks, or bets that a stock will fall.
- To help traders have a better idea of the potential investing landmines, Bank of America Merrill Lynch has issued a list of stocks that markets are betting against the most.
- Most of the highly shorted stocks are from the discretionary and technology sectors.
Wall Street expects stock-market volatility to spike further in 2019.
And in a highly volatile market, it’s even more important to steer clear of potential investing landmines.
Here are the 12 stocks that markets believe will fall, in ascending order of their short interest as a percentage of float.
TripAdvisor
Ticker: TRIP
Sector: Communication Services
Short interest as a % of float: 13%
Performance in the past 12 months: +64%
Campbell Soup
Ticker: CPB
Sector: Staples
Short interest as a % of float: 13%
Performance in the past 12 months: -30%
Albemarle
Ticker: ALB
Sector: Materials
Short interest as a % of float: 13%
Performance in the past 12 months: -44%
Advanced Micro Devices
Ticker: AMD
Sector: Technology
Short interest as a % of float: 13%
Performance in the past 12 months: +68%
Coty
Ticker: COTY
Sector: Staples
Short interest as a % of float: 14%
Performance in the past 12 months: -63%
Macy’s
Ticker: M
Sector: Discretionary
Short interest as a % of float: 14%
Performance in the past 12 months: +26%
Nordstrom
Ticker: JWN
Sector: Discretionary
Short interest as a % of float: 15%
Performance in the past 12 months:+1%
Kohl’s
Ticker: KSS
Sector: Discretionary
Short interest as a % of float: 15%
Performance in the past 12 months: +21%
Microchip Technology
Ticker: MCHP
Sector: Technology
Short interest as a % of float: 16%
Performance in the past 12 months: -22%
Under Armour
Ticker: UAA
Sector: Discretionary
Short interest as a % of float: 17%
Performance in the past 12 months: +18%
Discovery
Ticker: DISCA
Sector: Communication Services
Short interest as a % of float: 18%
Performance in the past 12 months: +22%
Mattel
Ticker: MAT
Sector: Discretionary
Short interest as a % of float: 20%
Performance in the past 12 months: -26%
