These 18 stocks got whacked by the coronavirus outbreak

- US equities have rebounded this week after selling off on coronavirus concerns last week.
- But even with the market moving forward to new highs, the selloff was not without its victims.
- Here are the 18 large-cap stocks that got caught in the coronavirus cross-fires.
US equities set new record highs this week, shrugging of coronavirus fears that gripped them last week. Coronavirus, the fast-spreading illness thought to have originated in Wuhan, China, has killed over 560 and infected over 28,000. The impact the virus could have on Chinese and global growth preoccupied markets last week, but after a mix of positive domestic data and rumors of a coronavirus treatment, sentiment reversed this week. The S&P 500 closed at a record high Wednesday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record intraday high Thursday. But even though markets are moving on, last week’s coronavirus selloff was not without its victims. A number of otherwise healthy large-cap stocks took a beating since the selloff began January 17. Morgan Stanley analysts compiled a list of 18 such companies that coronavirus pummeled. The firm had held a neutral to buy rating on each name before the selloff, and its analysts say the companies could be well positioned for a rebound when coronavirus concerns subside.
BorgWarner Inc.
Ticker: BWA
Sector: Consumer discretionary
Industry: Automobiles & components
Lear Corp.
Ticker: LEA
Sector: Consumer discretionary
Industry: Automobiles & components
PVH Corp.
Ticker: PVH
Sector: Consumer discretionary
Industry: Consumer durables & apparel
Skechers USA Inc.
Ticker: SKX
Sector: Consumer discretionary
Industry: Consumer durables & apparel
Carnival Corporation & Plc
Ticker: CCL
Sector: Consumer discretionary
Industry: Consumer services
Las Vegas Sands Corp.
Ticker:LVS
Sector: Consumer discretionary
Industry: Consumer Services
MGM Resorts International
Ticker: MGM
Sector: Consumer discretionary
Industry: Consumer services
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.
Ticker: NCLH
Sector: Consumer discretionary
Industry: Consumer services
Royal Caribbean Cruises
Ticker: RCL
Sector: Consumer discretionary
Industry: Consumer services
Wynn Resorts Ltd.
Ticker: WYNN
Sector: Consumer discretionary
Industry: Consumer services
Starbucks Corp.
Ticker: SBUX
Sector: Consumer discretionary
Industry: Consumer services
Booking Holdings Inc.
Ticker: BKNG
Sector: Consumer discretionary
Industry: Retailing
Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
Ticker: EL
Sector: Consumer staples
Industry: Household and personal products
3M Co.
Ticker: MMM
Sector: Industrials
Industry: Capital goods
Caterpillar Inc.
Ticker: CAT
Sector: Industrial
Industry: Capital goods
Qualcomm Inc.
Ticker: QCOM
Sector: Information technology
Industry: Semiconductors & semiconductor
Cognex Corp.
Ticker: CGNX
Sector: Information technology
Industry: Technology hardware & equipment
Coming Inc.
Ticker: GLW
Sector: Information technology
Industry: Technology hardware & equipment
