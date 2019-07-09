Stocks are dropping as traders fear a shift in the Fed’s rate cutting stance

source Brendan McDermid/Reuters

World stocks dropped on Tuesday as investors braced for the Federal Reserve to signal it could temper or scrap expected cuts to interest rates this month.

Stellar non-farm payroll data last week pointed to a robust US labor market, which “could prompt the central bank to use a smaller knife when cutting interest rates,” said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst for Markets.com.

“This is the key period that will either see the Fed crystallize market expectations for a cut later this month, or gently nudge them back towards a more neutral position,” he added.

Traders will be listening intently to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Boston Fed today for signs the central bank is shifting its stance back from “act as appropriate” to “patient.”

“It would be unsettling for the Fed to have grown so bearish as they did during their last meeting – hinting at two rate cuts this year – and then do nothing now,” said Konstantinos Anthis, head of research at ADSS. “Our central scenario calls for a ‘one and done’ cut in July and, should this be the case, Powell would probably use his testimony to give market participants a heads-up to avoid a volatile reaction when they actually pull the trigger.”

Here’s the market roundup as of 9:15 a.m. (4:00 a.m. ET):