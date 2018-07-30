Stocks fall as Nasdaq continues losing streak

- source
Stocks fell Monday, with the Nasdaq declining for a third-straight session, as FANG stocks remained under pressure following a wave of disappointing tech earnings. The dollar retreated against a basket of peers ahead of multiple major central bank meetings this week, and Treasury yields jumped.
Here’s the scoreboard:
Dow Jones industrial average: 25,307.94 −143.12 (-0.56%)
S&P 500: 2,801.36 −17.46 (-0.62%)
Nasdaq Composite:7,630.00 −107.42 (-1.39%)
- President Donald Trump said he would meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani anytime and free of any preconditions. The remark, made to reporters at a joint White House press conference with Italian Prime Minster Giuseppe Conte, follows a week of rapidly escalating tensions between the US and Iran. The two leaders exchanged veiled threats last week, with Rouhani saying a US-Iran conflict would be the “mother of all wars” and Trump promising dire “consequences.”
- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced plans to “deepen engagement” in emerging Asia. Speaking at the US Chamber of Commerce, he said the US will pursue a $113 million initiative to expand infrastructure, energy and technology investments there. The announcement comes amid a trade battle between the US and China, which has also been aggressively pursuing development projects in the region.
- Pending home sales in the US unexpectedly rose last month. The number of contracts to buy previously-owned homes increased 0.9%, according to the National Realtors Association, after two months of decline.
- Earnings season rolls on. Caterpillar crushed earnings expectations, posting a record profit in the second quarter. Netflix fell into a bear market after failing to recover from posting disappointing revenue and subscriber numbers in mid-July.
And a look at the upcoming economic calendar:
- Apple reports earnings Tuesday; Tesla, Volkswagen and BMW are slated for later this week.
- The Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England hold policy meetings.
- GDP estimates for the eurozone are out.
