Global stocks gain as chip earnings spark tech rally that lifts China equities to seven-week high

caption Strong earnings for chipmakers are sending stocks higher. source Getty Images / Spencer Platt

Stocks around the world are rallying into the weekend, with Asian markets hitting their highest level in more than seven weeks over renewed enthusiasm for the US tech sector.

Several US-based chipmakers reported earnings on Thursday, many delivering better than expected results, helping to boost markets, a trend which spread into Asia overnight.

“Asian markets focused on the technology rally, overshadowing the trade uncertainties, ahead of another round of talks in Washington next week,” Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group said.

Several US-based chipmakers reported earnings on Thursday, many delivering better than expected results, helping to boost their share prices. Semiconductor company Xilinx gained 20%, while Lam Research bounced 15% percent after reporting better-than-expected results.

“Investors who were already excited about the US chip sector’s earnings the day before got even more reassured after they saw how their stocks moved,” Shogo Maekawa, a global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management said Friday.

Optimism in the space provided a boost for the Nasdaq into the close on Thursday, which helped fuel a rally in Asian shares overnight.

“Whilst conflicting signals over US-China trade progress kept the Dow and the S&P in negative territory overnight, strong earnings for chipmakers allowed the Nasdaq a positive close,” Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group said.

The Asian rally spread into Europe in the first hour or so of trading, and looks set to continue once US stocks open later in the day. Here’s how things look just after 9.00 a.m. GMT (4.00 a.m. EST).