Stocks soar on stellar earnings

Stocks soared Thursday, lifted by strong earnings reports, particularly in the tech sector. The 10-year Treasury yield retreated below 3%.
Here’s the scoreboard:
Dow Jones Industrial Average: 24,321.14 +237.31 (+0.99%)
S&P 500: 2,668.47 +29.07 (+1.10%)
AUD/USD: 0.7550 -0.0017 (-0.22%)
ASX 200 SPI futures:5,938.5 +46.0 (+0.78%)
- Earnings season rolls on. Chipotle shares jumped more than 24% after the company reported profits that beat analyst expectations. Shares of Facebook and AMD rallied as much as 10%.
- The 10-year Treasury yield fell for the first time in more than a week. It inched below 3%, a key level not seen since 2014.
- The European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged. ECB President Mario Draghi pointed to a mixed outlook of the eurozone economy, noting both “underlying strength” and “some moderation” in growth.
- Oil prices erased gains after spiking more than 1% as markets opened. French President Emmanuel Macron said late Wednesday he “bets” that President Donald Trump will exit the Iran nuclear deal.
Here is Friday’s economic calendar:
- Leaders of North Korea and South Korea meet.
- Bank of Japan announces rate decisions.
- The US reports GDP data.