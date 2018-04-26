Stocks soar on stellar earnings

By
Gina Heeb, Business Insider US
-

source
Reuters / Beck Diefenbach

Stocks soared Thursday, lifted by strong earnings reports, particularly in the tech sector. The 10-year Treasury yield retreated below 3%.

Here’s the scoreboard:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 24,321.14 +237.31 (+0.99%)

S&P 500: 2,668.47 +29.07 (+1.10%)

AUD/USD: 0.7550 -0.0017 (-0.22%)

ASX 200 SPI futures:5,938.5 +46.0 (+0.78%)

  1. Earnings season rolls on. Chipotle shares jumped more than 24% after the company reported profits that beat analyst expectations. Shares of Facebook and AMD rallied as much as 10%.
  2. The 10-year Treasury yield fell for the first time in more than a week. It inched below 3%, a key level not seen since 2014.
  3. The European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged. ECB President Mario Draghi pointed to a mixed outlook of the eurozone economy, noting both “underlying strength” and “some moderation” in growth.
  4. Oil prices erased gains after spiking more than 1% as markets opened. French President Emmanuel Macron said late Wednesday he “bets” that President Donald Trump will exit the Iran nuclear deal.

Here is Friday’s economic calendar:

  • Leaders of North Korea and South Korea meet.
  • Bank of Japan announces rate decisions.
  • The US reports GDP data.