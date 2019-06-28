Thieves returned a package of replica WWE belts meant for a 5-year-old after they learned the boy has a brain tumor

caption The suspects were caught on a doorbell camera taking WWE replica belts. source Pierce County Sheriff’s Department

Replica WWE belts belonging to Timmy Vick, a 5-year-old from Delaware who has autism and needs surgery to remove a brain tumor, were stolen off of a porch in Edgewood, Washington.

They had been sent to Sergio Moreira, a wrestling belt artist who offered to customize the belts, but were stolen off his porch.

The thieves returned the belts on Wednesday, apologizing for the theft. They blamed homelessness and addiction for the decision to take the package, according to Edgewood Police.

A pair of thieves returned a package filled with replica WWE wrestling belts meant for a 5-year-old with a brain tumor after learning about the boy’s illness.

The belts belonged to Timmy Vick, a 5-year-old from Delaware who has autism and needs surgery to remove the tumor.

The belts had been sent to Sergio Moreira, a wrestling belt artist in Edgewood, Washington, who offered to customize the belts as a present for Timmy, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in October and is awaiting surgery for its removal, WBOC reported.

But the belts were stolen off the artist’s porch on Monday, and news of the theft made the rounds on social media as the artist and the local sheriff’s office asked for them to be returned.

The thieves returned the belts on Wednesday, apologizing for the theft. They said homelessness and addiction prompted them to take the package, according to Edgewood Police.

“We are so sorry for taking your stuff. Never in a million years would I have expected I would have stolen from a sick 5 year old,” the apology letter, obtained by Yahoo Lifestyle, said. “I have a 6 year old myself and am ashamed of what I did.”

The letter said they “never wanted to steal a child’s hope.”

Edgewood Police Department Chief Micah Lundborg told Yahoo Lifestyle that he’s pleased the outreach was effective.

“I think it says something about people deep down inside that they want to do right for themselves and their children. Hopefully, that carries on beyond just children and the whole community,” he said.

Edgewood police told KRCR that they would still like to speak with the thieves further.

“While we are grateful that the suspects returned Timmy’s belts, we would still like to talk to them,” deputies said. “So if you know who they are, we are counting on you to also do the right thing and call or message the Edgewood Police Department.”