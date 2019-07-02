‘Stop saying you are doing this for Ella’: Ella Gross’ mother says, after Baskin Robbins Korea pulled a commercial accused of ‘sexualising’ the 11-year-old

The commercial that Baskin Robbins took down in South Korea featured Ella Gross, an 11-year-old Instagram star and model. YouTube screengrab

The mother of American child model Ella Gross has lashed out against critics who accused Baskin Robbins for “sexualising” the 11-year-old girl in its commercial for South Korean audiences.

Calling the remarks made by critics “careless and combative”, Wynne Gross said in an Instagram post on Tuesday (July 2) that she was “saddened to see how certain segments of the Korean public reacted to this commercial”.

The commercial Gross refers to is a TV ad made by Baskin Robbins in South Korea which features the Instagram star promoting the ice cream chain’s latest Pink Star flavour.

According to Korea Herald, the ad came under fire after netizens accused it of “sexualising” the young girl by putting her in heavy make-up and clothes which made her look older than she is.

Many South Korean netizens also said some of Gross’ poses in the 30-second ad “gave off sexual implications“, Korea Herald reported.

In response, Baskin Robbins has removed the ad and apologised.

The company was quoted by Korea Herald as saying that Gross had on “a typical amount of makeup for a child model”. The clothes she was wearing are from a child-wear brand she models for, Baskin Robbins added.

It also clarified that her parents had been involved in discussions on how she would be portrayed in the ad.

In her statement made on Tuesday, Wynne Gross said the ad was meant to be “a fun commercial” but ended up being perceived as “something disgusting and horrific”.

“It pains me that people have lashed out in such a careless and combative way,” she wrote.

She also wrote: “To those that are rallying against the Baskin Robbins commercial, stop saying that you are doing this ‘for Ella’.

“She is surrounded and loved by many strong and powerful women who wholeheartedly have her best interests at heart and who are confused and angered by your hurtful and negative reactions to a beautiful child.”

The young Gross, who has more than 3 million followers on Instagram, is based in Los Angeles, but has found worldwide fame, especially in South Korea.

In July last year, South Korean agency YG Entertainment confirmed it had signed a contract with the child, who was born to a Korean mother and American father, The Straits Times reported.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ella G. 🦋 (@ellagross) on May 12, 2018 at 9:20pm PDT

Read also: