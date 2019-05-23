11 stores where you’ll probably never buy anything on sale

caption Apple stores are not known for having frequent discounts. source Apple

Everyone loves a good sale, but there are several major retailers that rarely, if ever, have one.

Other stores exclude certain brands from their storewide sales.

Here are 11 popular retailers that almost never mark their items down.

Everyone loves a sale, even if you’re one of the lucky ones with gobs of extra money to burn.

While holiday weekends like Memorial Day weekend, Fourth of July, and Labor Day mean that we’ll be seeing discounts on a long list of brand-name items, we won’t be seeing them at every store.

In fact, there are several major retailers that rarely, if ever, have sales. And others consistently exclude certain brands from their storewide sales.

We asked retail experts for popular stores that you’ll be hard-pressed to find discounted items.

Here are the stores where you’ll almost never find anything on sale.

Apple

“Apple is a brand built on newness and urgency, so while their products never go on sale, you can get a discount for trade-ins or upgrades which keeps customers loyal,” Erin Sykes, a retail and sales strategist, told Business Insider.

It’s worth noting, however, that once in a blue moon you’ll get lucky and find items – like AirPods – at Costco a few months or years after their initial launch.

“Consumers can also sometimes find discounts at retailers like Best Buy and Walmart,” Trae Bodge, a shopping consultant, told Business Insider.

Whole Foods

“While there are always discounts on a few items at Whole Foods, if you’ve got a specific grocery list you will most likely always pay top dollar,” Corrine Stokoe, owner of deal blog Mint Arrow, told Business Insider.

If you’re set on getting around this, at least a little bit, having a membership to Amazon Prime will help get discounts on a wider selection of items, although some customers have reported problems with the program.

MAC Cosmetics

MAC Cosmetics are “almost always excluded from big retailers’ sitewide discounts and they basically never offer their own sitewide discounts,” Stokoe said. “So go ahead and just cough up $18.50 for your lip gloss – no reason to hold your breath for a deal.”

Louis Vuitton

Luxury brands don’t like to be associated with discounts, but many big name brands do have outlet stores.

“Competitors like Gucci and Celine have outlet stores, but Louis Vuitton never goes on sale and does not have an outlet store,” Sykes said.

So if you’re eyeing one of their designs – especially when it comes to limited edition accessories – buy swiftly as they often quickly sell out. Also, remember that any department store that carries Louis Vuitton will, almost certainly, exclude the brand on their storewide sales.

Hermès

“The ultimate status symbol never goes on sale,” Sykes said. In fact, not only does it not go on sale, many of their handbags have long – we’re talking years – waitlists.

Chanel

If you’re crossing your fingers for a Black Friday deal – or any discount – on a brand new Chanel bag, you might want to change your dream.

“Although the Chanel quilted flap bag is deemed a smarter investment than a piece of real estate because of its ever-increasing value, it’s not smart to wait for a sale,” Stokoe said.

“These bags only go up in price every few years and unless you’re going to buy used, they’re never a deal,” she said. “Even then, you’ll pay a premium for true vintage Chanel bag.”

Dollar stores

Discount stores don’t typically discount.

“Dollar stores and discount stores … don’t discount because if you’re paying a dollar for something, it’s not really possible to pay much less,” Bodge said.

Tiffany & Co.

Like Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co. is one of those luxury brands that not only never goes on sale, they don’t have any outlet stores either. If you’re eyeing something, it’s better to purchase sooner rather than later as their prices also tend to go up on their signature items.

“Tacky red sale stickers just don’t appear here,” Sandberg said.

Duty-free stores

While duty-free stores typically run promotions for buying multiple of the same item, who really wants to carry four bottles of vodka or two huge Toblerones on an airplane?

“For the most part, whether it’s cosmetics, sunglasses, handbags, food, or booze, the price tag already reflects the tax advantaged discount, and there aren’t more discounts to be had,” Sandberg said.

Tesla

“There may have been a recent price drop on Models X and S, but in general, Teslas are sold at list price with no end-of-year or seasonal discounts,” Sykes said.

Sephora

Storewide sales at Sephora are all too rare, according to Sandberg.

That said, Sephora does offer value sets, especially around the holidays, but most are limited edition and sell out quickly. Plus, they already have built-in discounts, so you’re not likely to get them for lower.

If you’re really hungry for a deal, you can sign up for the Sephora rewards program.