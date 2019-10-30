Only 31 out of the planned 350 stores have been confirmed to open in the American Dream megamall next year — here’s the full list

caption The American Dream mall is one of the largest malls in the US. source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The American Dream complex began its grand opening process on Friday, October 25 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The 3 million-square-foot center will be one of the largest malls in North America and will feature a theme park, ice rink, water park, and indoor ski center in addition to over 450 shops.

The retail experience of the mall is set to open in March of 2020 and will include stores such as Forever 21, H&M, Saks Fifth Avenue, Hermes, Zara, Uniqlo, and Foot Locker, a spokesperson for the complex confirmed.

The dining experience is also set to open in March of 2020.

Here are all 31 stores and five food options currently announced that will be in the complex.

The American Dream megamall has finally started its process of opening to the public – but the actual stores aren’t slated to open until March of 2020.

The first phase of the complex – the Nickelodeon Universe theme park and an ice-skating rink – opened on Friday, October 25. The rest of the complex is set to open in staggered stages, culminating with the launch of over 350 shopping experiences in 2020.

A host of luxury and fast fashion retail stores will populate American Dream. Stores such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Hermes, Zara, Uniqlo, and Foot Locker are all included in the lineup and many will be flagship stores, a spokesperson for the complex confirmed. The dining experience is set to open at the same time and will include a Coca‐Cola “Eats” Food Court and a Kosher Food Court.

“For over 35 years, Triple Five Group has embraced the concept that retail cannot exist without entertainment and experiential elements, and American Dream will further raise the bar,” said the president of American Dream Don Ghermezian in a press release. “Guests will experience something completely unique each time they visit – this project will be the realization of their wildest dreams.”

Here are the confirmed stores and restaurants as of publication slated to open at American Dream in March of 2020:

Banana Republic

Dolce & Gabbana

Zara

This store will be a flagship.

Ulta

This store will be a flagship.

Hermes

This store will be a flagship.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Watches of Switzerland

Tiffany & Co.

caption Tiffany & Co store inside Narita airport. source Pio3/Shutterstock

Sephora

Moncler

caption People walk past a Moncler shop in downtown Rome. source Thomson Reuters

Saint Laurent

Mulberry

Uniqlo

source Reuters

This store will be a flagship.

H&M

source Shutterstock/spatuletail

This store will be a flagship.

Primark

This store will be a flagship.

Century 21

Lululemon

This store will be a flagship.

Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret Pink

Foot Locker

This store will be a flagship.

Altar’d State

This store will be a flagship.

Forever 21

Artizia

IT’SUGAR

Scotch & Soda

Aland

Evereve

Fourpost

Tumi

Levi’s

caption A Levi’s display at Kohl’s source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

MAC Cosmetics

Dining options will include a Coca‐Cola “Eats” food court, For The Win, Freds at Barneys New York, H Mart, and a Kosher food hall.