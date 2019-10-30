Only 31 out of the planned 350 stores have been confirmed to open in the American Dream megamall next year — here’s the full list

- source

- The American Dream complex began its grand opening process on Friday, October 25 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
- The 3 million-square-foot center will be one of the largest malls in North America and will feature a theme park, ice rink, water park, and indoor ski center in addition to over 450 shops.
- The retail experience of the mall is set to open in March of 2020 and will include stores such as Forever 21, H&M, Saks Fifth Avenue, Hermes, Zara, Uniqlo, and Foot Locker, a spokesperson for the complex confirmed.
- The dining experience is also set to open in March of 2020.
- Here are all 31 stores and five food options currently announced that will be in the complex.
The American Dream megamall has finally started its process of opening to the public – but the actual stores aren’t slated to open until March of 2020.
The first phase of the complex – the Nickelodeon Universe theme park and an ice-skating rink – opened on Friday, October 25. The rest of the complex is set to open in staggered stages, culminating with the launch of over 350 shopping experiences in 2020.
A host of luxury and fast fashion retail stores will populate American Dream. Stores such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Hermes, Zara, Uniqlo, and Foot Locker are all included in the lineup and many will be flagship stores, a spokesperson for the complex confirmed. The dining experience is set to open at the same time and will include a Coca‐Cola “Eats” Food Court and a Kosher Food Court.
“For over 35 years, Triple Five Group has embraced the concept that retail cannot exist without entertainment and experiential elements, and American Dream will further raise the bar,” said the president of American Dream Don Ghermezian in a press release. “Guests will experience something completely unique each time they visit – this project will be the realization of their wildest dreams.”
Here are the confirmed stores and restaurants as of publication slated to open at American Dream in March of 2020:
Banana Republic
Dolce & Gabbana
Zara
This store will be a flagship.
Ulta
This store will be a flagship.
Hermes
This store will be a flagship.
Saks Fifth Avenue
Watches of Switzerland
Tiffany & Co.
Sephora
Moncler
Saint Laurent
Mulberry
Uniqlo
This store will be a flagship.
H&M
This store will be a flagship.
Primark
This store will be a flagship.
Century 21
Lululemon
This store will be a flagship.
Victoria’s Secret
Victoria’s Secret Pink
Foot Locker
This store will be a flagship.
Altar’d State
This store will be a flagship.
Forever 21
Artizia
IT’SUGAR
Scotch & Soda
Aland
Evereve
Fourpost
Tumi
Levi’s
MAC Cosmetics
Dining options will include a Coca‐Cola “Eats” food court, For The Win, Freds at Barneys New York, H Mart, and a Kosher food hall.
