7 stores that offer price matching — and everything you need to know about their policies

caption JCPenney’s price-match policy makes it a great place to snag holiday savings. source JCPenney

There’s no burn quite like buying a product just to find it for less at another retailer.

Luckily, many retailers have price-match policies, so if you find one of their products for less somewhere else, they’ll honor that lower price.

To make your next shopping trip easier, we compiled a list of seven major online retailers that offer price-match policies, with a quick overview of everything you need to know about them.

You’ve been eyeing a product for a while and finally decide to go for it. You swipe your credit card excitedly, walking out of the store with your new purchase. Then, you’re scrolling around on the Internet only to realize it’s cheaper somewhere else. We’ve all been there.

Usually, this is when anger ensues, but that doesn’t have to be the case. Plenty of retailers will price match, which means that if you can find a product for a lower price at another store, they’ll match that low price. In the end, if you use these policies correctly, you’ll save money and have peace of mind that you got the best deal out there.

We outlined the price-match policies of seven major e-retailers, including Walmart, Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Bed Bath & Beyond, Paragon Sports, JCPenney, and Best Buy. While all of these stores offer a price-matching feature of some sort, some policies are more lenient, while others are stricter.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about their policies.

Walmart

caption Price match online, pick up in store. source Walmart/ Instagram

What they’ll price match: Any identical product that is currently in stock at one of Walmart’s qualifying online retailers at the time of purchase, with certain exclusions. You can only get one price match per day.

When they’ll price match: Upon purchase. Just contact Walmart customer care first.

What you’ll need: Some sort of reference to the product at an alternative retailer you’d like to price match.

Target

source Target/ Facebook

What they’ll price match: Any identical products (size, color, model number) that are currently in stock at a select group of other online retailers, barring sale, rented, pre-owned, and refurbished items.

When they’ll price match: You can request a price match within 14 days of purchase, just call Target’s guest services.

What you’ll need: Some sort of proof of the lower price.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

source Dick’s Sporting Goods/ Facebook

What they’ll price match: Any identical product that’s immediately available at their chosen selection of qualifying stores and websites. There are also some exclusions, like special sales.

When they’ll price match: Complete your price match request online through live chat or on the phone with a representative before you make your purchase.

What you’ll need: A reference from the qualifying retailer’s website or an ad that shows the product you’d like to price match.

Bed Bath & Beyond

source Wayfair

What they’ll price match: Any identical products from local retailers and major online retailers. The products must be in stock at the competitor at the time of the request. Bed Bath & Beyond can’t combine price match and coupons, but will pick the one that gives you the lowest price.

When they’ll price match: Before or up to 14 days after your purchase. You can request a price match in store, via email, or by phone.

What you’ll need: Qualifying retailer’s ad or website. If you’ve already purchased the item, you also must include your receipt, invoice, or shipping confirmation.

Paragon Sports

source Paragon Sports

What they’ll price match: Any product (exact same color, style, and size) except special promotions and giveaways. Paragon will match the low price plus give you 15% of the difference between their price and their competitor’s.

When they’ll price match: The offer is valid for 10 days after your purchase. You can request a price match via phone call or the site’s live chat.

What you’ll need: Your order number and a URL that leads to the lower-priced product, if it’s at an online retailer.

JCPenney

source JCPenney

What they’ll price match: Any identical products with a lower current price. JCPenney will beat that price by 5%, barring major appliances and electronics. Some retailers are excluded as well.

When they’ll price match: You have 14 days after purchase to get the price match.

What you’ll need: Give customer service a call with information about the competitor and their price.

Best Buy

source Best Buy

What they’ll price match: Any products from local retail competitors as well as major online retailers Amazon, HP, Dell, Crutchfield, and TigerDirect.

When they’ll price match: You can get an immediate price match when you purchase your product. You can also request a price match during the 15-day exchange and return period via phone call or online chat.

What you’ll need: Just tell Best Buy the information about the lower price that you’d like to price match so they can verify.