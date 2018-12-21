10 stores that are offering free or low cost expedited shipping — in case you waited this long to buy Christmas gifts

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Jet Instagram

We’ve been talking about last-minute gifting for a while now. If you still haven’t finished your holiday shopping, with Christmas in just four days, it’s really down to the last-minute. That means if you were planning on buying something online, at this point some of your options might be out of the question.

Gift cards and services like GiftNow make thoughtful last minute gifts, but physical gifts are not a lost cause. Plenty of our favorite online retailers are offering free or low cost expedited shipping so you can guarantee your gift arrives just in time for the holiday. There’s no strings attached – you don’t need a membership to take advantage of these speedy shipping options. Time is ticking, so check out this list which outlines the details, deadlines, and anything else you might need to know to get your gifts in a snap.

Read on to find out which of your favorite online retailers are offering expedited shipping, so you can get your gifts by Christmas:

Amazon:

December 22 is the last day for Prime members to get free two-day shipping. December 23 is the last day for Prime free one-day shipping (in select areas). December 24 is the last day for free same-day delivery (in select areas). Shop amazon.com.

Bed Bath & Beyond:

Order by December 21 to guarantee delivery by December 24. Expedited shipping starts at $5.99. Shop bedbathandbeyond.com.

Best Buy:

Order on December 24 before 12 p.m. local time (only available in select areas) for same-day delivery. Shop bestbuy.com.

Jet.com:

Get free same- and next-day delivery on select gifts. Same-day delivery cutoff is 9 a.m. local time, next-day delivery cutoff is 8 p.m. local time. Only available in select New York metro zip codes, on orders of $35 or more. Shop jet.com.

L.L. Bean:

Order by December 21 at 12 p.m. ET for express shipping, for an extra $15. You’ll also get a $10 gift card when you spend $50 or more by December 24. Shop llbean.com.

Neiman Marcus:

Order by 12 p.m. CT on December 22 for free overnight delivery. Use code “NMQUICK” at checkout. Shop neimanmarcus.com.

Nordstrom:

December 21 is the last day for free standard shipping that should arrive by Christmas. Saturday delivery is $35 on qualifying merchandise if you order by 12 p.m. ET. December 22 is the last day for next-business-day shipping, which costs $20 if you order by 12 p.m. ET. Shop nordstrom.com.

Patagonia:

Get free next-day shipping on 0rders over $75. Order by December 21 to guarantee it arrives before Christmas. Shop patagonia.com.

West Elm:

Order by 10 a.m. PT on December 22 for next-day delivery for an extra $26. Shop westelm.com.

Williams Sonoma:

Order by 1 p.m. ET on December 22 for next-day delivery for an extra $26. Shop williams-sonoma.com.

