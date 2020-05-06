A running list of stores with return windows of 60 days or longer for household essentials, clothes, and pet supplies

source manonallard/Getty Images

Online shopping has increased as trips to brick-and-mortar stores have become increasingly challenging due to the novel coronavirus.

Purchasing items online without a chance to see or try on products in person can be tough. Some stores are helping offset this hurdle by offering longer return policy windows.

Shop with ease at stores like Target, Nike, Sephora, and more. All stores on this list currently offer return windows of 60 days or more.

Read more: A running list of stores offering free returns

As most Americans follow shelter-in-place and self-isolation guidelines due to the novel coronavirus, shopping in actual stores has decreased due to safety concerns. Now, even a quick jaunt down to the grocery store requires putting on a face mask and enduring an extensive handwashing ritual after.

It makes sense, then, that more people are turning to online shopping for many needs, from clothing to home goods, groceries, and alcohol.

However, there’s still a certain risk factor in buying products without seeing them in person first, which can make shoppers understandably hesitant. It’s especially helpful when stores offer free returns to help mitigate this issue, but who among us hasn’t had every intention of returning an item only to become busy with a hectic schedule and realize the window for receiving a refund has come and gone?

These stores all go the extra mile and help online shoppers by offering generous, long return policies. Every store on this running list offers a window of 60 days or more, ensuring you have plenty of time to see or try out an item from the comfort of your home before deciding if it’s a keeper. Some stores also offer returns, though others require standard return shipping costs. Stores are listed by category and in alphabetical order.

Find longer return policies at these nationwide stores:

Style & clothing

Aldo: The shoe company has extended its usual return policy. Now all purchases made between February 1, 2020 and May 1, 2020 have until July 1, 2020 to be returned. Any new purchases have a 60-day window for refunds, and returns are free.

The shoe company has extended its usual return policy. Now all purchases made between February 1, 2020 and May 1, 2020 have until July 1, 2020 to be returned. Any new purchases have a 60-day window for refunds, and returns are free. Bonobos: The men’s apparel store is temporarily extending its free return and exchange period. Shoppers now have a generous 90-day period.

The men’s apparel store is temporarily extending its free return and exchange period. Shoppers now have a generous 90-day period. Bloomingdale’s: Bloomingdales has an exceptionally great return policy. Not only are returns free, but you have a full year to make any returns or exchanges.

Bloomingdales has an exceptionally great return policy. Not only are returns free, but you have a full year to make any returns or exchanges. Everlane: The brand with all your favorite staple pieces offers free returns for 90 days. Note that while you have 90 days to decide to return items, once a return has been initiated online you have 30 days to send items back.

The brand with all your favorite staple pieces offers free returns for 90 days. Note that while you have 90 days to decide to return items, once a return has been initiated online you have 30 days to send items back. Nike: Nike makes trying on new shoes and athletic apparel easy with a generous return policy of 60 days.

Nike makes trying on new shoes and athletic apparel easy with a generous return policy of 60 days. REI: REI has a fantastic return policy, offering free returns for a full year. In many cases, you can still return items even if you’ve already worn them. There are some exceptions, such as outdoor electronics, so check the full policy to make sure your items qualify.

REI has a fantastic return policy, offering free returns for a full year. In many cases, you can still return items even if you’ve already worn them. There are some exceptions, such as outdoor electronics, so check the full policy to make sure your items qualify. Sunglass Hut: Sunglass frames are definitely an item you want to make sure fit your face before deciding to keep them. Sunglass Hut makes that easy at home with free returns for 90 days.

Sunglass frames are definitely an item you want to make sure fit your face before deciding to keep them. Sunglass Hut makes that easy at home with free returns for 90 days. Urban Outfitters: Urban Outfitters is temporarily extending its free return policy to 60 days. This includes furniture and home goods items, in addition to all clothing.

Urban Outfitters is temporarily extending its free return policy to 60 days. This includes furniture and home goods items, in addition to all clothing. Zappos: The online shoe retailer is well known for prioritizing customer service. Zappos always offers free returns and a full year to do so.

Home, kitchen, and pet supplies

Bath & Body Works: Bath & Body Works just might have the best return policy of any store. Their philosophy is simple: Return anything, any time for any reason. So go ahead and add those extra scented candles to your cart worry-free.

Bath & Body Works just might have the best return policy of any store. Their philosophy is simple: Return anything, any time for any reason. So go ahead and add those extra scented candles to your cart worry-free. Bed Bath & Beyond: Home goods giant Bed Bath & Beyond usually has a lengthy free return window of 180 days. They’ve temporarily extended that even further to 240 days for any returns and exchanges.

Home goods giant Bed Bath & Beyond usually has a lengthy free return window of 180 days. They’ve temporarily extended that even further to 240 days for any returns and exchanges. Chewy: Pet owners can spoil four-legged friends at Chewy. You have an entire year to return any items you aren’t 100% satisfied with for a full refund. Returns are also free.

Pet owners can spoil four-legged friends at Chewy. You have an entire year to return any items you aren’t 100% satisfied with for a full refund. Returns are also free. IKEA: You don’t have to weave through the massive warehouse maze of IKEA to pick out affordable furniture. You can also order items online. If you’re not totally satisfied with your purchase, return products within 365 days, even if you’ve already assembled them.

You don’t have to weave through the massive warehouse maze of IKEA to pick out affordable furniture. You can also order items online. If you’re not totally satisfied with your purchase, return products within 365 days, even if you’ve already assembled them. Target: If you can’t make it to Target in person right now, know that they offer free returns and 365 days to decide on purchases for all Target-owned and exclusive brands.

Beauty