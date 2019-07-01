Kris and Kylie Jenner pose with baby Stormi for her first magazine cover, with all 3 wearing matching leopard print

- source
- Pierre Suu/Getty Images
- Kris and Kylie Jenner’s latest photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar Arabia features Stormi Webster’s first-ever magazine cover.
- The photo shows the three generations wearing matching leopard print outfits by Dolce & Gabbana.
- The accompanying article for the magazine’s July/August issue notes that Kylie was late to the shoot and made “no eye contact” as she arrived.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.
Kris and Kylie Jenner are no strangers to appearing on magazine covers. For their latest photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, the two were joined by Kylie’s 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.
Harper’s Bazaar Arabia shared a look at the three new covers for its July/August issue, which were all shot by the Morelli Brothers. One of the photos shows the three generations wearing matching leopard-print ensembles by Dolce & Gabbana for Webster’s first-ever magazine cover.
View this post on Instagram
Family First: “When I became a mother, my perspective on life completely changed, and so did how I look at my own mum and appreciate all the things that she’s done for me. Now I can understand the way that she feels about me, the way that she loves me, and how strong her love is for all her kids“ @kyliejenner details her unbreakable bond with @krisjenner to @salmaawwadofficial. In a world exclusive, three generations of Jenner women are photographed together for the first time in the July/August issue of #HarpersBazaarArabia. Tap the link in our bio to read more. "حين أصبحت أماً، تغير منظوري تجاه الحياة بشكل كلي، وتغيرت الطريقة التي أنظر بها إلى أمي وتقديري لكل الأمور التي فعلتها من أجلي. الآن أستطيع فهم مشاعرها تجاهي، والطريقة التي تحبني بها، وكم هو قوي حبها لأبنائها" تشرح كايلي ذلك الرابط القوي غير القابل للكسر الذي يجمعها مع والدتها كريس جينر لسلمى عواد. حصرياً تظهر ثلاثة أجيال من نساء عائلة جينر مع بعضهن البعض وللمرة الأولى في جلسة تصويرية في عدد مجلة هاربرز بازار أريبيا لشهر يوليو وأغسطس. لقراءة المزيد الرابط في أعلى الصفحة Photographers: @morellibrothers
According to Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, featuring Webster in the shoot was a last-minute decision and all Kylie’s idea.
“At one point – much to our delight – she spontaneously brings 1-year-old Stormi onto the set, whips out a tiny leopard-print Dolce & Gabbana dress from her bag (which, coincidentally, is a perfect match for what we’re about to shoot), and voilà – history in the making,” Salma Awwad writes in the accompanying article.
Read more: Meet Kris Jenner’s 10 grandchildren who are the future stars of the Kardashian clan
View this post on Instagram
The Art Of Influence: How did Kris and Kylie Jenner become two of the most empowered women of all time? The formidable mother/daughter power duo explain their astronomical success exclusively in the July/August issue of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. Tap the link in our bio to read more. كيف استطاعت كل من كريس وكايلي جينر أن تصبحا اثنتين من أكثر النساء تمكيناً للمرأة على الإطلاق؟ تشرح الأم والابنة واللتان تمثلان ثنائي رائع من القوة والسلطة حصرياً لهاربرز بازار أريبيا سبب نجاحهما الهائل ضمن عدد المجلة لشهر يوليو وأغسطس. لقراءة المزيد الرابط في أعلى الصفحة Editor in Chief: @salmaawwadofficial Photographers: @morellibrothers Calligrapher: @angelabardakjian
The article also points out that Kris was “bang on time” and introduced herself to everyone on set, while Kylie was late and made “no eye contact” when arriving to the set.
“It’s at least 60 minutes later (and late) before Kylie pulls up in a silver Lamborghini Urus,” Awwad writes. “No handshakes, no eye contact, straight to hair and make-up. You’d never guess that they were related.”
View this post on Instagram
Women On Top: @krisjenner and @kyliejenner have permanently transformed our cultural landscape and unapologetically influenced modern-day life with their profound impact on pop culture. But what’s their magic formula? The Instagram juggernauts reveal all in the July/August issue of #HarpersBazaarArabia. Tap the link in our bio to read the full interview. لقد غيرت كل من كريس كايلي جينر معالم مشهدنا الثقافي بشكل دائم وتركتا بكل جرأة أثراً في حياتنا اليومية المعاصرة. وذلك من خلال الأثر العميق الذي تركتاه في ثقافة البوب، فما هي خلطتهما السحرية؟ تكشف هاتان العملاقتان في عالم الإنستغرام كل ما بجعبتهما في عدد مجلة هاربرز بازار أريبيا لشهر يوليو وأغسطس. لقراءة المزيد الرابط في أعلى الصفحة Editor in Chief: @salmaawwadofficial Photographers: @morellibrothers Stylist: @gemmalouisedeeks Calligrapher: @angelabardakjian