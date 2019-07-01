Kris and Kylie Jenner pose with baby Stormi for her first magazine cover, with all 3 wearing matching leopard print

caption Stormi Webster made her magazine cover debut. source Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Kris and Kylie Jenner are no strangers to appearing on magazine covers. For their latest photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, the two were joined by Kylie’s 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Harper’s Bazaar Arabia shared a look at the three new covers for its July/August issue, which were all shot by the Morelli Brothers. One of the photos shows the three generations wearing matching leopard-print ensembles by Dolce & Gabbana for Webster’s first-ever magazine cover.

According to Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, featuring Webster in the shoot was a last-minute decision and all Kylie’s idea.

“At one point – much to our delight – she spontaneously brings 1-year-old Stormi onto the set, whips out a tiny leopard-print Dolce & Gabbana dress from her bag (which, coincidentally, is a perfect match for what we’re about to shoot), and voilà – history in the making,” Salma Awwad writes in the accompanying article.

The article also points out that Kris was “bang on time” and introduced herself to everyone on set, while Kylie was late and made “no eye contact” when arriving to the set.

“It’s at least 60 minutes later (and late) before Kylie pulls up in a silver Lamborghini Urus,” Awwad writes. “No handshakes, no eye contact, straight to hair and make-up. You’d never guess that they were related.”

