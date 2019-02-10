PHOTOS: Inside StormiWorld, the massive party Kylie Jenner threw for Stormi Webster’s 1st birthday

source Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie Jenner went all-out Saturday for daughter Stormi Webster’s first birthday party.

Held a day after Stormi’s February 1st birthday, StormiWorld was a dreamy carnival, complete with Stormi-themed fries, cookies, and merchandise.

With endless details paying homage to her dad Travis Scott’s recent ASTROWORLD tour, StormiWorld was an out-of-this-world celebration for the youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan.

See how the birthday girl’s massive bash went down:

The entrance to the party was a larger-than-life blow-up of Stormi’s face.

It was a direct homage to the massive face featured on dad Travis Scott’s album.

A general view of the atmosphere during the inaugural Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 17, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

Immediately inside the carnival tent was a massive merry-go-round.

Kylie’s mom Kris made the rounds with son Rob Kardashian’s young daughter Dream.

A room covered with clouds and toys had a neon sign with the tagline from Scott’s tour.

The Kardashians were just a few of the special guests, including DJ Khaled, who Kylie captured on her Instagram story giving Stormi a tiny red Chanel bag.

The party was full of custom snacks, including a Stormi-shaped cookie and treats frosted with a dreamy carousel and clouds in pink and purple.

Every detail of StormiWorld was branded to the nines.

There was even a Stormi shop so no guest would leave without a piece of merchandise from the birthday girl.

The main edible attraction was a massive cake that was covered in flowers.

The cake had a ribbon with StormiWorld written in gold as the final touch.