PHOTOS: Inside StormiWorld, the massive party Kylie Jenner threw for Stormi Webster’s 1st birthday

- source
- Kylie Jenner Instagram
- Kylie Jenner went all-out for daughter Stormi Webster’s first birthday party Saturday.
- StormiWorld was a dreamy carnival with endless references to dad Travis Scott’s ASTROWORLD tour.
- See the details of the birthday girl’s massive bash.
Kylie Jenner went all-out Saturday for daughter Stormi Webster’s first birthday party.
Held a day after Stormi’s February 1st birthday, StormiWorld was a dreamy carnival, complete with Stormi-themed fries, cookies, and merchandise.
With endless details paying homage to her dad Travis Scott’s recent ASTROWORLD tour, StormiWorld was an out-of-this-world celebration for the youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan.
See how the birthday girl’s massive bash went down:
The entrance to the party was a larger-than-life blow-up of Stormi’s face.
It was a direct homage to the massive face featured on dad Travis Scott’s album.
- source
- Gary Miller/Getty Images
Immediately inside the carnival tent was a massive merry-go-round.
Kylie’s mom Kris made the rounds with son Rob Kardashian’s young daughter Dream.
- source
- Khloe Kardashian Instagram
A room covered with clouds and toys had a neon sign with the tagline from Scott’s tour.
- source
- Khloe Kardashian Instagram
The Kardashians were just a few of the special guests, including DJ Khaled, who Kylie captured on her Instagram story giving Stormi a tiny red Chanel bag.
- source
- DJ Khaled Instagram
The party was full of custom snacks, including a Stormi-shaped cookie and treats frosted with a dreamy carousel and clouds in pink and purple.
- source
- Kylie Jenner Instagram
Every detail of StormiWorld was branded to the nines.
- source
- Kylie Jenner Instagram
There was even a Stormi shop so no guest would leave without a piece of merchandise from the birthday girl.
- source
- Kylie Jenner Instagram
The main edible attraction was a massive cake that was covered in flowers.
- source
- Kylie Jenner Instagram
The cake had a ribbon with StormiWorld written in gold as the final touch.
- source
- Kylie Jenner Instagram