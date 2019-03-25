Stormy Daniels says she is ‘saddened but not shocked’ by her former lawyer Michael Avenatti’s arrest, teases ‘more announcements to come’

The adult-film actress Stormy Daniels said she was “not shocked” that her former attorney Michael Avenatti was charged with bank fraud, wire fraud, and extortion on Monday.

Adult-film actress Stormy Daniels said on Monday she was “not shocked” that her former attorney, Michael Avenatti, was arrested and charged with bank fraud, wire fraud, and extortion. Daniels also suggested more information would emerge regarding the alleged wrongdoing.

“Knowing what I know now about Michael Avenatti, I am saddened but not shocked by news reports that he has been criminally charged today,” Daniels tweeted on Monday afternoon.

She announced on March 12 that she had cut ties with Avenatti, who represented her in multiple lawsuits against President Donald Trump.

Daniels, who said she had had an affair with Trump more than a decade ago, said Avenatti had been “extremely dishonest” in his dealings with her.

“I made the decision more than a month ago to terminate Michael’s services after discovering that he had dealt with me extremely dishonestly and there will be more announcements to come,” she wrote.

My statement regarding my former attorney Mr. Avenatti.. pic.twitter.com/9aKYCPNN6y — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 25, 2019

Avenatti released his own statement earlier this month claiming that he had dropped Daniels but didn’t disclose details.

Federal prosecutors in New York filed charging documents on Monday alleging that Avenatti attempted to extort more than $20 million from Nike.

Prosecutors from the Southern District of New York alleged in the documents that Avenatti threatened “to use his ability to garner publicity to inflict substantial financial & reputational harm on the company if his demands were not met.”

Avenatti now also faces federal charges of wire fraud and bank fraud in the Central District of California. According to California prosecutors, Avenatti embezzled a client’s money to pay off his personal and professional expenses. Prosecutors also accuse Avenatti of fraudulently obtaining loans from a Mississippi bank by submitting false tax returns, according to the Los Angeles Times.

News of Avenatti’s indictment came just after he posted a tweet saying that he would be holding a press conference Tuesday to “disclose a major high school/college basketball scandal perpetrated by @Nike that we have uncovered. This criminal conduct reaches the highest levels of Nike and involves some of the biggest names in college basketball.”

Sonam Sheth contributed reporting.