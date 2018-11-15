Stormy Daniels says she’ll dump Michael Avenatti as her lawyer if the abuse allegations against him are true

caption Stormy Daniels. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Adult film star Stormy Daniels said she’ll fire her attorney Michael Avenatti if the domestic abuse allegations against him prove true.

Avenatti was arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse on Wednesday. He denies the allegations.

Daniels also cautioned that “we should all reserve judgement” until the investigation is complete.

Avenatti represents Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen. Daniels says she had an affair with Trump in 2006.

Adult film star Stormy Daniels says she’ll fire Michael Avenatti as her lawyer if the domestic abuse allegations against him are proven, but she cautioned that it’s important to “reserve judgement” until the Los Angeles Police Department’s investigation is complete.

“Of course I do not condone violence against women and if these allegations prove true I will be seeking new representation,” Daniels – whose real name is Stephanie Clifford – said in a statement.

The LAPD arrested Avenatti on Wednesday night on suspicion of domestic violence and said it was investigating the incident. Avenatti denied the allegations and said the accusations were fabricated to harm his reputation.

Daniels said she’s taking the accusations seriously.

“These are serious and obviously very troubling allegations, but right now that is all they are: allegations,” she said. “We should all reserve judgement until the investigation – an investigation Michael has said he welcomes – is complete, and that’s what I’m going to do.”

Avenatti represents Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen. Daniels says she had an affair with Trump in 2006, and that Cohen paid her to sign a confidentiality agreement about it days before the 2016 presidential election. She sued to invalidate that presidential agreement, and also has defamation lawsuits pending against both of them.

Avenatti views himself as one of Trump’s chief opponents, and has discussed a 2020 presidential bid.