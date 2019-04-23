Storytel Makes South East Asian Debut in Singapore with Over 85,000 Titles

Monthly subscription to the Swedish app will grant access to a catalogue of thousands of audio and ebooks in the palms of hands at just S$9.90 per month.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 April 2019 – Storytel, one of the world’s leading audiobook platforms, has announced that it is now available in Singapore with a catalogue of over 85,000 titles to start. Hailing from Sweden, Storytel’s entry to Singapore marks the first in its expansion to South East Asia and the 16th country globally where the service is offered.





The streaming service provides customers unlimited access to books of all genres through an app installed on mobile devices at a monthly subscription of S$9.90, with multiple plans available to provide choice and convenience to families.





Each subscription plan comes with the ability to activate the ‘Kids Mode’ feature, a filter that allows children to safely find the books that speak to them, ensuring an enjoyable time where Storytel powers the reading.





“We are delighted to introduce Storytel to Singapore. Singaporeans love a good book but are increasingly finding it difficult to read due to a lack of time and other commitments. Storytel aims to bridge that gap by offering instant access, anytime and anywhere,” said Shalu Wasu, Country Manager, Storytel Singapore. “Motivated by a desire to learn constantly and maximize efficiency through multitasking, Singaporeans can now make full use of each moment, be it travel time or time spent waiting, with Storytel.”





To add local flavour, Storytel will feature a shelf of titles by local authors through partnerships with homegrown publishers like Marshall Cavendish, Epigram and Armour Publishing. Storytel will also work with authors to produce local narrations as exclusive content.





Working closely with the local publishing ecosystem in Singapore, Storytel will support local authors and publishers in their quest to find new audiences and revenue streams.





“I am genuinely thrilled to be working with Storytel. It is the first time that an audiobook platform will be working so closely with authors in Singapore. Storytel is a welcome and timely boost for the local literary scene, from authors to publishers,” said Neil Humphreys, one of Singapore’s best-selling authors.





The goal for Storytel is to become the go-to destination for audiobook consumers in Singapore and for it to be a launchpad for future expansion into the region. Storytel aims to grow its 800,000 global subscribers significantly and to continually add to the colourful collection of stories every week.





Storytel subscribers can look forward to the most popular books across genres from crime, fiction and personal development, including:





Storytel is now offering a complimentary 14-day free trial by signing up on the Storytel app available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store or through https://www.storytel.com/sg/en/.





Storytel will offer three subscription plans in Singapore:

Subscription plans Price Key features Unlimited S$9.90/month One Unlimited Account Each Unlimited Account comes with one Kids Mode. This mode limits the selection to child-safe titles. Unlimited Family S$14.90/month Two Unlimited Accounts Unlimited Family Plus S$19.90/month Three Unlimited Accounts





Notes to editors:





About Storytel

Storytel is one of the world’s leading audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers unlimited listening and reading of more than 200,000 titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic place with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime. Storytel is a digital platform provider as well as a comprehensive publishing group. The streaming business area offers subscriptions for audiobooks and e-books under the Storytel and Mofibo brands. Storytel’s publishing business area is carried out through the publishing houses Norstedts, Massolit, StorySide, Printz Publishing, People’s Press, Rabén & Sjögren, B.Wahlströms and Norstedts Kartor. Ztory – a subscribed digital read-all-you-can streaming service for newspapers and magazines, is part of Storytel since January 2019. Storytel operates in 16 markets around the globe and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.