A ‘Straight Pride’ parade has been approved by the city of Boston for August

Boston city officials have approved a public event application for a group to host a “Straight Pride” event on August 31, local outlets including WBUR are reporting.

The city’s mayor, Martin J. Walsh, told the Boston Globe he will not be attending the event.

A group called Super Happy Fun America is organizing the parade. Milo Yiannopoulos, alt-right provocateur and former Breitbart editor, will be the grand marshal and “mascot.”

During a press conference on Wednesday, John Hugo, the group’s president, shared the event’s mission: “We’re not anti-gay, we’re pro-straight,” the Globe reported.

As LGBTQ pride month comes to a close, it looks like a “Straight Pride” parade will be happening this August in Boston, local outlets reported Thursday.

The city reportedly approved a public event application for the parade on Wednesday. According to the Boston Globe, the city’s mayor, Martin J. Walsh, will not attend the event.

“Permits to host a public event are granted based on operational feasibility, not based on values or endorsements of beliefs,” Walsh wrote on Twitter earlier this month amid first reports of the parade. “The City of Boston cannot deny a permit based on an organization’s values.”

A group called Super Happy Fun America, which believes that “straight people are an oppressed majority,” is putting on the event.

As a part of “Straight Pride,” the group also seeks to have “S” for “Straight” added to the LGBTQ acronym, “because it’s more inclusive that way.”

Super Happy Fun America also proposed to have a “Straight Pride Flag” flown on the poles outside of Boston’s city hall. Walsh denied that request, as flagpoles are considered discretionary, both WBUR and the Boston Globe reported.

During a press conference on Wednesday, John Hugo, the group’s president, shared the event’s intentions: “We’re not anti-gay, we’re pro-straight,” the Globe reported.

Milo Yiannopoulos, alt-right provocateur and former Breitbart editor, will be the grand marshal and “mascot” of the event. Initially, the group appointed Brad Pitt to be its “mascot,” but the actor asked the group to stop using his image, a source previously told INSIDER.

The parade will take place on August 31.