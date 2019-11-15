10 of the weirdest things that celebrities collect, from Angelina Jolie’s daggers to Tom Hanks’ 120 typewriters

Sometimes celebrities really are just like us – they get obsessed with random things and become dedicated to collecting them. The only difference? They have thousands of dollars to spend on building their collections.

Tom Hanks, for instance, revealed that he’s been building his typewriter collection since he was 19 – although it’s beginning to shrink because he’s been giving them away. He’s not the only one who has started to offload their prized possessions. Leonardo DiCaprio has also auctioned off some of his action figures (hundreds of them).

Keep scrolling to learn more about celebrities and their sometimes bizarre collectibles.

Tom Hanks has over 100 typewriters.

According to an interview with the New York Times, at one point, Hanks had “hundreds” of antique typewriters, though his collection is currently down to 120.

He started collecting them when he was just 19 years old. “I’m soothed by having it. I’m soothed by knowing that I can take it anywhere with me,” Hanks said of his typewriter collection.

In classic Lara Croft fashion, Angelina Jolie collects daggers.

caption Angelina Jolie. source Anthony Harvey/Stringer/Getty Images

In 2008, Jolie told W Magazine that her mom took her to buy her first daggers when she was 11 or 12 years old, and she even passed down her love of knives to her kids. Jolie also said that she and then-partner Brad Pitt had “already bought Maddox some things,” though she did make sure to note all the daggers Maddox had were dulled.

Quentin Tarantino has a sizable board game collection.

A 1994 Rolling Stone profile called the director’s hoard of TV and movie-themed board games “one of the world’s most impressive collections.” Rolling Stone cites some of Tarantino’s favorites as “The Dukes of Hazzard,” “Dawn of the Dead,” and “Universe” games.

Demi Moore recently insured her vintage doll collection for millions of dollars, according to Radar.

caption Demi Moore. source Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Visionary Women Salon

In a September 2019 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Moore revealed she collects dolls “by the roomful,” and that her hobby started after her 2000 divorce from Bruce Willis.

Radar reported in April 2019 that, according to an insider, Moore had insured her collection for $2 million, and that it “consists of thousands of playthings.”

Mike Tyson is particularly fond of X-Men action figures.

caption Mike Tyson. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tyson’s love of comic books is well-documented. In his autobiography, “Undisputed Truth,” Tyson cops to quoting one of his favorite characters, Apocalypse, in an interview. “I was just a big kid, quoting a comic book,” he wrote.

In a 1996 episode of “Inside Edition,” Tyson can be spotted showing off his respectably sized collection of X-Men action figures on his coffee table.

Rock star Rod Stewart is a model train enthusiast — and he just unveiled a set that took him 23 years to build.

caption Rod Stewart. source Kevin Winter/Getty

The “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?” singer even books a second hotel room when he travels so he can bring his model train collection along. He also has a permanent set at his house, which as of November 2019, takes up the entire third floor of his home. It is modeled after Manhattan.

“For me it’s addictive. I started, so I just had to finish. I’m lucky I had the room. If I’d have [realized] at the start it would have taken so long, I’d have probably said, ‘No! No! Nah!'” he told Railway Modeller.

Leonardo DiCaprio has auctioned off parts of his extensive collection of action figures and toys.

At one point, DiCaprio had in his possession “over 150 ‘Star Wars’ figures, including the legendary Vinyl Cape Jawa,” “over 200 superhero figures, featuring a ‘complete set of Mego superhero figures,'” and “approximately 200 robots and space toys,” according to Celebrity Inventory.

Jerry Seinfeld is partial towards Superman memorabilia.

caption Jerry Seinfeld. source Theo Wargo/Getty

The comedian’s car collection is well-known, as he has an entire series dedicated to it, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” But in a Reddit AMA, Seinfeld revealed that he also has some notable items of Superman memorabilia, including ” a few old Supermans with the Curt Swan art from the ’60s,” and “a really nice model of Kal-El being loaded into the rocket and then another model of the rocket landing in from of Ma and Pa Kent.”

Martin Scorsese has been amassing vintage movie posters for five decades.

caption Martin Scorsese. source Getty Images

Scorcese’s poster collection is so extensive that it warranted an exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in 2015. The exhibition featured 34 posters and was “centered around a rare, billboard-size poster for the 1951 film ‘The Tales of Hoffmann.'”

“For me, and anyone who grew up before a certain time – sometime in the 1980s I’d say – posters were a key part of the movie-going experience,” Scorsese wrote in the introduction to the coffee table book, “Starstruck: Vintage Movie Posters from Classic Hollywood.”

Ben Stiller has a few iconic props from “Star Trek,” making him the envy of Trekkies everywhere.

caption Ben Stiller. source Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer

Not only did Stiller name his production company “Red Hour” as a reference to an episode of the original ’60s “Star Trek” series, he’s also revealed that he owns two pairs of Spock ears that Leonard Nimoy himself has signed. He also spent a reported $27,500 on the only known surviving Gorn head (an alien from the iconic episode “Arena”).