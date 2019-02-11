11 photos that show the cramped, uncomfortable places where troops sleep

- source
- Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Peter Blair/US Navy
- The rigorous demands and stress of military service often lead to sleep deprivation.
- Soldiers and sailors endure prolonged periods of training and operations – and they often get creative on where they drift off.
- That’s why they’re skilled at sleeping where they can, when they can.
- From torpedo rooms to tanks, aircraft to truck beds, here are some of the strangest and most uncomfortable places troops nod off.
1. In ready rooms before heading out on a mission.
- source
- Lt. Col. John Hall/173rd Airborne Brigade
2. On location — like this soldier hauling the mattress he’ll sleep on later.
3. Torpedo rooms on US submarines.
- source
- Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Jeffrey Richardson/US Navy
Junior members of submarine crews are often required to “hot rack,” where another crewmember sleeps in their bunk while they are on duty.
Sailors draped towels over themselves to shield them from the lights.
- source
- Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Jeffrey Richardson/US Navy
4. On aircraft.
- source
- Staff Sgt. Jordan Castelan/US Air Force
5. Tanks.
- source
- AHMAD AL RUBAYE/AFP/Getty Images
6. Armored vehicles.
7. In a field of artillery shells.
8. In the shade provided by vehicles, sometimes using each other as pillows.
9. During field training, in sleeping bags in sub-freezing temperatures.
- source
- Airmen1st Class Ariel Owings/325th Airborne Infantry Regiment
10. Small boat operations are extremely dangerous. But when they’re not launching their boats, US sailors sometimes use them to catnap.
- source
- Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Bryan Niegel/US Navy