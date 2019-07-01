13 details you might have missed on the second season of ‘Stranger Things’

caption “Stranger Things” season two is streaming on Netflix now. source Netflix

Warning: Spoilers ahead “Stranger Things” season two.

From Hopper’s important bracelet to a secret morse code knock and a connection between Eleven and Mind Flayer, we’ve rounded up the details, references, and callbacks to season one you might not have noticed.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

We’ve parsed through every scene of “Stranger Things 2” to find the biggest callbacks to season one or revelations hidden in the corners of sets. For this roundup, we’re looking at important moments within the “Stranger Things” universe itself, but you can read our breakdown of the best ’80s movies references here.

Keep scrolling for a look at 13 details you might have overlooked on the second season of “Stranger Things.”

Lucas teased Dustin about not getting the princess when he played “Dragon’s Lair,” foreshadowing how Lucas would wind up with Max by the end of the season.

caption Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) in the arcade. source Netflix

“You’re just not nimble enough,” Lucas said. “You’ll get there one day, but until then Princess Daphne is still mine.”

The rest of the season played out a small love triangle between Dustin, Lucas, and Max, but Dustin was left alone and without a love interest by the end of the season. He’ll get there one day, right?

It was ironic to hear Murray Bauman say he thought Eleven was a Russian child, since Eleven was being used by Hawkins Lab to spy on Russians.

caption Actor Brett Gelman played the conspiracy theorist. source Netflix

On the opening episode of the second season, Bauman harasses Chief Jim Hopper about his theory involving a Russian child (Eleven) and an elaborate conspiracy with international consequences.

Bauman had pieces of the story correct, but the things he got wrong were telling.

The Russians are mentioned by various characters (often as a vague allusion to the Cold War) but no one knows how they connect to Hawkins Lab.

caption Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) listening to a Russian man speak on season one. source Netflix

No one seems to realize Dr. Brenner and Hawkins lab seemed to first plan on using Eleven to spy on Russians by showing her their picture and having her listen to them with her powers.

Eleven herself is likely unaware of what her temporary involvement in the Cold War was, given how limited her understanding of the world is.

Mike paused when he picked up his dinosaur toy because it reminded him of Eleven’s first time in his bedroom.

caption Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and the T-rex on season two, episode one, “Madmax.” source Netflix

After Mike continues acting out, his parents make him sell his old toys as punishment. He tells his mom they have “emotional value,” but gets dismissed.

Mike wasn’t joking – some of the toys in his basement are direct connections he still has with Eleven.

“This is my dinosaur, Roary, he has a speaker in his mouth so he can roar,” Mike told Eleven back on season one.

caption Eleven was unimpressed by Roary. source Netflix

In that same season one scene, Mike told Eleven about Yoda and how he could move things with his mind. Later Dustin tried to get Eleven to make Mike’s toy Millennium Falcon move.

Will’s “Ghostbusters” costume was slightly different from the others, subtly signaling that he’s not as well off as his friends.

caption The boys on episode two, “Trick or Treat, Freak.” source Netflix

On the first episode of season two, Joyce was sewing the “Ghostbusters” patch onto Will’s Halloween costume. When we saw them altogether, it was clear that Will’s was a different color and slight less “realistic,” likely because Joyce had to make more of it by hand.

You can already tell based on their houses and other mentions of family wealth that the Byers aren’t on the same socioeconomic plane as Dustin, Lucas, and Mike’s families. But this was a subtle way of showing how it affects Will’s day-to-day life with his friends.

When Eleven broke back through the Upside Down, she entered through the same Wall the Demogorgon used on season one.

caption Eleven was trapped in the Upside Down temporarily after killing the Demogorgon. source Netflix

After season one, a popular fan theory posited that Eleven and Demogorgon were the same being, almost as if the Demogorgon was Eleven’s alter-ego.

By mirroring the way the Demogorgon broke into Hawkins Middle School with Eleven’s return, the Duffer Brothers might have been nodding to this theory.

caption The Demogorgon on the season one finale. source Netflix

By the end of season two, it’s made clear that Eleven is definitely not a Demogorgon but instead is the only human (we know of) capable of keeping the evil Shadow Monster/Mind Flayer at bay.

Once again, though, a connection was drawn between Eleven and the new monster haunting Hawkins.

caption The Mind Flayer, also called the Shadow Monster by the kids. source Netflix

On the first episode of season two, “Madmax,” Murray Bauman tells Hopper a story he heard about a girl with “psionic abilities.” One of the other cops asks what that means, and Bauman says “psychic.”

Psionic is the same term used in “Dungeons and Dragons,” and Dustin repeats it when describing the Mind Flayer.

caption Dustin shows this page to the rest of the group on episode eight, “Mind Flayer.” source Netflix

We don’t believe this is meant to spark new theories about the Mind Flayer and Eleven being the same person or being. Instead it signifies the importance of Eleven’s powers and how her presence in Hawkins is clearly triggering a crossover between other dimensions.

Eleven opened the first gate into the Upside Down, and now the Mind Flayer knows she’s capable of overcoming him (thanks to that epic finale showdown). Will they face off again on season three?

Read more: The 13 biggest questions we need answered on season 3 of ‘Stranger Things’

Now onto some significant Hopper revelations. His secret knock for Eleven spells “us” in Morse code.

caption Hopper (David Harbour) hid Eleven in a remote cabin. source Netflix

Hopper’s relationship with Eleven was a tumultuous reckoning for him, given how he lost his own daughter before she could grow up to be Eleven’s age. Since Morse code featured so heavily on this season, several people on the “Stranger Things” subreddit picked up on the knock he created for their signal having added meaning.

Hopper would knock twice, pause and knock again, then do three quick knocks, which matches the Morse code for “us” (••-/•••).

Hopper was reading a heartbreaking passage of “Anne of Green Gables” to Eleven.

caption Eleven had a flashback to this moment on episode three, “The Pollywog.” source Netflix

Eleven remembered Hopper reading to her. And not only was it the same book he used to read to his daughter, “Anne of Green Gables,” but the passage chosen for the scene was telling. It was a section of the book where Anne describes her state as a orphan to a friend.

Here’s the full section Hopper read.

“I would feel so sad if I was a disappointment to her – because she didn’t live very long after that, you see. She died of a fever when I was just three months old. I do wish she’d lived long enough for me to remember calling her mother. I think it would be so sweet to say ‘mother,’ don’t you? And father died four days afterwards from fever too. That left me an orphan and folks were at their wits’ end, so Mrs. Thomas said, what to do with me. You see, nobody wanted me even then. It seems to be my fate.”

We saw Hopper reading “Anne of Green Gables” to his daughter when she was in the hospital back on season one.

caption Hopper and Sara in the finale of season one. source Netflix

Hopper was reading a different passage at the time, but the fact that he chose the same book to read to Eleven really hammers in how much of a surrogate she is for Sara.

Yet another link between Eleven and Sara comes from the blue bracelet Hopper fiddles with when disciplining Eleven.

caption You can distinctly see Hopper toying with the bracelet on episode four, “Will the Wise.” source Netflix

David Harbour (Hopper) told INSIDER the story behind the blue bracelet. It’s actually not technically a bracelet – it’s an old hair tie Sara wore as a child.

“You’ll see in the first flashback with Sara that she has her hair up in these little pigtails and she’s wearing these blue hair ties,” Harbour said.

The blue hair tie appeared multiple times throughout the first season, going all the way back to the very first episode.

caption The hair tie as seen in Hopper’s flashback on the season one finale, “The Upside Down.” source Netflix

“You’ll notice throughout the series I will occasionally play with it like when I’m talking to Eleven or going through a difficult time,” Harbour said.

For a look at every time the hair tie appears, read our full breakdown of the meaning behind the bracelet.

“I’ll fiddle with it, almost like you would with a wedding ring when you’re going through a divorce but you’re still wearing it,” Harbour said. “It’s a constant reminder to him of his struggles and his guilt around not being about to save his child.”

An even more dramatic connection between Sara and Eleven came on the season two finale when Hopper and Eleven entered the stairwell of Hawkins Lab.

caption The staircase rail as seen on the season two finale. source Netflix

Hopper and Eleven entered Hawkins Lab to close the gate to the Upside Down, and found Dr. Owens bleeding in the stairwell. The scene triggered a reminder of a quick flashback Hopper had on season one when remembering his daughter’s death.

On the first season, Hopper was shown crying in the corner of the same stairwell we now know is inside Hawkins Lab.

caption The handrails are an exact match. source Netflix

While Dr. Owens wasn’t sitting in the precise same corner where we saw Hopper curled up, the handrails are a dead match. While it is possible the “Stranger Things” crew just re-used a set for the flashback and for Hawkins, we believe this might be the first concrete hint that Hopper’s past is darker than previously believed.

For one, we know Hopper used to be a “big city” cop and he appears to have a deeper background in government and secrecy. What if Sara’s death wasn’t an unexpected illness, but instead was connected somehow to Hawkins Lab or another arm of the government?

We asked Harbour if he could tell us more about this connection between Sara’s death in a hospital room and Hawkins Lab.

“Hmmmm [laughing] I can not,” Harbour said. “But yes, it is the same location. So that’s interesting. Or it’s a similar location.”

To end on the happiest note of all, the Snow Ball was this season’s best callback.

caption Mr. Clarke hanging up decorations for the Snow Ball. source Netflix

Ending the second season with the Snow Ball was the happiest moment they could have given Mike and Eleven.

Right before Mike kissed Eleven for the first time, he invited her to the Snow Ball.

caption Eleven was pleasantly surprised by the kiss on the first season. source Netflix

Mike was fumbling through trying to explain to Eleven how she could be a part of their family, but not like a sister.

“Maybe we can go to the Snow Ball together,” Mike told Eleven on the first season. “It’s this cheesy school dance where you go in the gym and dance to music and stuff. I’ve never been, but I know you’re not supposed to go with your sister.”

When she still didn’t understand, Mike gave up explaining and just kissed Eleven.

Hopper making sure Eleven got one “normal” night at the Snow Ball was a perfect way to tie up the separation between Mike and Eleven.

caption Everything came full circle in the sweetest way. source Netflix

Mike finally got to go to the Snow Ball with Eleven, even it was more than a year later. And now that Eleven is “officially” Hopper’s daughter, we hope they aren’t separated again on future seasons.

And remember Hopper’s bracelet? Eleven is wearing it while she dances with Mike.

caption Eleven wearing the blue hair tie on “The Gate.” source Netflix

“At the end of the series you’ll see that Jim is not wearing [the bracelet] anymore, but I don’t want to to get too into that because that’s something we may talk about sometime in season three,” Harbour said. “It’s something we’ll delve more into in terms of Jim’s daughter and him confronting this Eleven relationship and what that means … there’s more to be revealed there.”