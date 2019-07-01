The 13 biggest questions we need answered on ‘Stranger Things 3’

caption Eleven’s powers were even more advanced on “Stranger Things 2.” source Netflix

Warning: Spoilers ahead for season two of “Stranger Things.”

Following the finale of Netflix’s “Stranger Things 2,” we have a lot of questions.

Are there other “gates” to the Upside Down? Is Dr. Brenner really dead? What secrets is Hopper still keeping? Keep reading for our exploration of all the threads we hope season three picks up.

Netflix’s “Stranger Things” season three premieres on Thursday, and we have lots of questions.

The second season of came to an ominous close with the Shadow Monster/Mind Flayer keeping watch over Hawkins. Among the questions of what the Mind Flayer’s next move could be and how it affects Eleven, we have plenty of other burning queries when it comes to what is next for the town of Hawkins.

Keep reading for a look at the biggest unresolved mysteries we need answered on season three.

What will the Mind Flayer do next? Are there other gateways between the Upside Down and the human universe?

caption The Shadow Monster, or Mind Flayer, is still out there. source Netflix

The final shot of “Stranger Things 2” showed the Mind Flayer creepily standing over Hawkins Middle School. On the seventh episode of Netflix’s “Beyond Stranger Things,” The Duffer Brothers discussed the ending with Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven).

“This thing is very aware of Eleven,” Ross Duffer said. “They’ve come face to face.”

“I’m screwed,” Millie Bobby Brown said.

“You’re screwed,” Ross replied. “I would be worried about Eleven. You slammed the door on him.”‘

For more on what this might mean for Eleven, read our full explainer here.

Does Will still have True Sight? Can he access the Upside Down?

caption Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) acted as a bridge between the two universes. source Netflix

When Mike and Dustin realized what was happening to Will and his “flashbacks” into the Upside Down, they referred to his ability as True Sight. Due to the time he had spent in the Upside Down and in the Demogorgon’s lair, Will forged a special connection with the alternate universe.

Will this connection remain intact even after the Mind Flayer’s shadow was exorcised out of him? Or was that link destroyed?

Will Eleven’s powers keep expanding?

caption Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) pushed her abilities into new territory this season. source Netflix

Between her levitating showdown with the Mind Flayer and her apparent ability to recover more quickly using her telekinesis, Eleven is on her way to being even more of a badass powerhouse than we’d realized.

Not only can she move larger objects now, but she also began having dream-visions of the Void. On the first season she needed to intentionally seek someone in the Void using their photo, but now it appears as if her subconscious is doing the work for her.

Are there more super powers hiding inside Eleven? Will her current abilities become even more advanced?

Speaking of Eleven, does she know Hopper sold her out to Brenner?

caption Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) and Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) on the first season. source Netflix

On the season one finale, Hopper and Joyce were caught by Brenner while trying to sneak into the Upside Down. Hopper made a deal with Brenner – if he and Joyce could enter the Upside Down to save Will, then Hopper would tell him where Eleven was hiding.

Hopper and Joyce made their way through the gate while Brenner and his Hawkins Lab team went to the middle school where Eleven was with Mike, Dustin, and Lucas. This was a huge betrayal and risk on Hopper’s part.

But does anyone know about it?

From Eleven and Mike to Joyce, we doubt people realize how close Hopper came to putting Eleven back in the care of Hawkins Lab. We wonder if this information might one day come to light and impact Hopper’s relationship with Eleven.

Is Dr. Brenner really alive? Or was that just a desperate ploy from the ex-Hawkins Lab technician?

caption Brenner right before the Demogorgon attacked him on season one. source Netflix

We last saw the real Brenner (not a supernatural projection of him) on the season one finale. When the Demogorgon broke through into the middle school, it leapt onto Brenner. Technically we never saw him die, nor did we see a body. But would he really have survived?

Here’s what Matt Duffer told IGN during an interview after the first season aired in 2016.

“I would say that if we were going to kill Brenner … as an audience member watching the show, if that was his death, that would be very unsatisfying to me – when the monster jumps on him and we cut away,” Matt said. “He would deserve much more than that as an ending. So yes, there’s a possibility of seeing him again.”

This tidbit of information, combined with the man on season two telling Eleven that her “papa” is alive, makes us think he’s really out there. But where?

Are there more secret government labs where experiments are done on children like Eleven? Is Brenner heading up one of those now?

caption Brenner and Eleven on the first season of “Stranger Things.” source Netflix

It would make sense for Brenner’s experiments to be widespread beyond Hawkins, Indiana. This would also be one way for the secret government conspiracy storyline to continue now Nancy and Jonathan helped get Hawkins Lab shut down.

Are the rest of the numbered children being held at other labs? How many more are there?

caption We met Eight/Kali (Linnea Berthelsen) this season. source Netflix

We’ve now been introduced to Kali (008) and Jane/Eleven (011). Where’s 001 through 007? Or 009 and 010? What about 012 and up? Does the count of children kidnapped and experimented on go into the 100s?

When Eleven was looking through her mother’s files, several newspaper clippings on other missing children included reports of both infants and teenagers being abducted. Were those other kids with powers? Or was Terry Ives only right about Kali?

We need a lot more answers about how these experiments have been carried out.

What did the group do with the Demodog Steven and Dustin put in Joyce’s refrigerator?

caption Babysitter Steve and the dead Demodog. source Netflix

When Eleven rescued the group at Joyce’s house, she killed a Demodog and threw it into the living room. Later, Steve and Dustin wrapped it in a blanket and shoved it into the fridge. This is the most concrete proof any of them have that the Upside Down and all its supernatural elements are real. So what’d they do with it?

What if Dustin takes the Demodog to Mr. Clarke, their science teacher, for study? Or did they turn it over to Dr. Owens, the new head of Hawkins Lab?

Why did Hopper’s daughter die? Was it at all related to his mysterious government connections or Hawkins Lab?

caption Hopper and his daughter Sara in a hospital room. source Netflix

Throughout the first season finale, Hopper had several flashbacks about his daughter Sara. We saw her alive and healthy, but having what looked like a panic attack at a very young age. Then Hopper remembered reading “Anne of Green Gables” to her in a hospital bed, and her head was shaved.

Hopper remembered watching her flatline as doctors tried to revive her, but she appeared to die. Then we saw Hopper crying in a stairwell – and it was the exact same stairwell we saw in Hawkins lab on the season two finale.

Actor David Harbour (Hopper) confirmed to INSIDER that this was indeed the same location.

caption The stairwell as seen on season one. source Netflix

“So yes – there is a connection there perhaps that we may go into further down the line,” Harbour told INSIDER. “Again these are little things that highlight mysteries that I don’t want to give too much away from but I don’t think anything is done randomly in this show. So the fact that you’re picking up on these things is something that will pay off in some way.”

Was Sara’s death connected to Hawkins Lab at all? And what did Hopper do before coming to Hawkins? We’ve seen evidence that he was in the Vietnam War, and at the end of season one he got into a suspicious unmarked black car. What’s his deal? And how will it affect his future in Hawkins?

Will Joyce and Hopper finally couple up now that Bob’s dead? (R.I.P. Bob Newby the superhero.)

caption Hopper comforting Joyce (Winona Ryder) at the end of season two. source Netflix

Joyce and Hopper clearly had a romantic connection back in high school, and over the last two seasons they’ve undergone a significant shared trauma. While Hopper seems respectful of Joyce’s grief, they’re both getting to a place where it might be time to just hook up already.

We’re definitely on board with “Jopper” and hope The Duffer Brothers follow this romance on future seasons.

What will Steve do now that Nancy’s happily with Jonathan and he’s about to graduate?

caption Steve and Dustin are the best new bromance on the show. source Netflix

Steve has undergone the biggest character development in the series, and now he’s the beloved pseudo-sibling to Dustin we didn’t know we needed to see. Their new bond was easily one of the best aspects of season two, and we don’t want it to go away.

But what will Steve do now? Go to a nearby college? Stay in Hawkins and find a job? Become a full time babysitter/best friend to Dustin?

Last but not least, why does Billy blame Max for their family moving to Hawkins? And what will he do next season?

caption Max (Sadie Sink) and Billy (Dacre Montgomery) on “Stranger Things 2.” source Netflix

Billy, the overly aggressive villain of season two, had several intense scenes with his stepsister Max in which he emotionally and almost physically abused her. At one point he screamed at her that it was her fault they had moved to Hawkins from California. But why?

And what will Billy do now that Max is standing up to him? His own abusive father is unlikely to stop the physical assaults now, but will Billy stop the cycle? We somehow doubt it, but hope both Billy and Max’s characters are given more backstory and depth next season.