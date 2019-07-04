The third season of ‘Stranger’ Things has an important mid-credits scene after the finale. Here’s what it means.

caption Jim Hopper and Joyce Byers on Netflix’s “Stranger Things 3.” source Netflix

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for the finale of Netflix’s “Stranger Things 3.”

The final episode of the new “Stranger Things” season ends with a heartbreaking fate of one character.

But then there’s a mid-credits scene when undoes the seeming finality of that moment and reintroduces a familiar monster.

Netflix’s hit 80s sci-fi series “Stranger Things” ends with a tragic death of a character, leaving the heroes of Hawkins in mourning. But are things really what they seem? The finale’s credits include an important mini-scene which all-but-confirms the potential return of this beloved character.

Last warning before we dive into spoilers, so make sure you don’t read ahead until you’ve finished the third season of “Stranger Things.”

caption Eleven and the kids on Netflix’s “Stranger Things 3.” source Netflix

During the big showdown of the “Stranger Things 3” finale, Joyce Byers and Jim Hopper are fighting against the team of secret Russian government agents and trying to shut down the machine which was used to reopen the Gate to the Upside Down.

Hopper gets stuck on the wrong side of the control room, and is believed by everyone to be dead after the machine explodes. But then the finale’s credits are interrupted, and things aren’t exactly what they seem.

The mid-credits scene shows us Russia and teases an ‘American’ in a jail cell

The finale of “Stranger Things 3,” titled “The Battle of Starcourt,” ends when Joyce looks out over her empty house and then shuts the door. Then the credits start to roll, but no music plays yet.

Instead, snowflakes fall across the black title cards for about 10 seconds before the familiar music picks up again and the credits switch to a snowy scene in Kamchatka, Russia. This is a location on the eastern peninsula of Russia, relatively close to the very tip of Alaska but far away from Hawkins, Indiana.

Two soldiers pass by a block of cells in a jail facility. The first heads towards one door, but his companion says, “No, not the American.”

caption Two Russian soldiers referring to “the American” in the mid-credits scene. source Netflix

“The American” is what various Russian operatives called Hopper all throughout the season.

So is Hopper still alive and simply imprisoned by the Russians? Probably.

But then comes a second important twist. The Russians take a different man out of his cell instead, and bring him to a cage. When they open a small door inside the cage, a Demogorgon comes out and presumably eats the man alive.

caption The Demogorgon’s return inside the Russian jail from the mid-credits scene. source Netflix

Is this the Demogorgon? The one from the first season? Or is it a different Demogorgon, perhaps one of the smaller demo-dogs from the second season just all grown up? We don’t get any clear answers from this scene alone, but the important takeaway is that the Russians are still experimenting on and researching the Upside Down and the horrors within it.

Now let’s look at the evidence for Hopper’s survival.

A closer look at Hopper’s ‘death’ shows ample ambiguity about what actually happened

If Hopper is the American being held in a cell by the Russians, then it means he must have survived the lab room blast. Rewatching the scene, it’s entirely possible he escaped with his life.

While in the Russian lab, Hopper got separate from Joyce and trapped outside of the safe control room. He managed to kill Gregori (the big “Terminator”-looking Russian soldier) by tossing him into the giant laser machine. This caused the machine to malfunction, spitting out a circle of electric bolts almost like the blades of a fan.

Thanks to this, he wasn’t able to cross back to the control room where Joyce was ready to turn both keys and blow up the machine.

We knew from the season’s cold open that the machine kills and effectively melts any people nearby it when it explodes. So when Joyce turns the keys and we see the Russians in protective suits die, we’re led to assume Hopper died too.

caption Hopper gave Joyce one final look before disappearing. source Netflix

But things aren’t what they seem if you rewatch the scene closely.

First, we never see Hopper again after he tearfully gives Joyce the OK to blast the room. He looks back towards the Gate, then back at her and nods, and he’s never shown anywhere in the room afterwards.

Second, the scenes goes completely black for a few moments right after Joyce turns the keys. This means anything might have happened to Hopper in those intervening seconds. When the scene is lit again, he’s not standing on the platform next to the machine where he had been seconds before.

caption Hopper is standing just to the left of the machine in this shot, before Joyce turns the keys. source Netflix

This shot above also conveniently shows us a ladder leading from the platform where Hopper is down to the entrance to the Gate.

caption But when we see the machine malfunctioning, Hopper is nowhere in sight. source Netflix

Third, the Russians in the lab suits were on the opposite side of the fan of electricity. They were standing just below the control room, on the other side from Hopper, and the scene made certain to show their gory fates.

Fourth, Joyce goes to the place where Hopper had been standing, and sees absolutely nothing there. But we know from that important opening scene of the season that the melted bodies of people are still left behind when the Russians’ machine explodes. There should be some evidence of his death, even if it’s just a pile of goo and bones.

caption The pile of dead Russian goo shown on the first episode of “Stranger Things 3” after the machine explodes. source Netflix

If Hopper isn’t dead, he might have ran into the Gate and therefore the Upside Down

Going with the assumption that Hopper isn’t actually dead, there’s really only one way he could have survived and managed to not explode or be found inside that room by the soldiers who come to the rescue. He must have ran into the still-open Gate, and into the Upside Down.

The Gate was sealed after Joyce turned off the machine and it exploded, which would mean Hopper got trapped in the Upside Down – but at least he was alive.

Since the Russians have clearly been studying this Gate (and probably the Upside Down) for awhile, it’s not outside the realm of possibility that they did some sort of reconnaissance mission and found Hopper. Then they would have brought him to the Russian jail we see in the mid-credits scene.

caption Jim Hopper, played by David Harbour, on Netflix’s “Stranger Things 3.” source Netflix

Hopper still has a lot of unfinished story a fourth season will hopefully explain

Throughout all three seasons, “Stranger Things” has dropped cryptic hints about Hopper’s background and his possible connection to Hawkins National Lab (HNL). None of these mystery threads have been resolved yet, and it’s therefore very unlikely Hopper’s story is done within the series.

We know Hopper grew up in Hawkins, but left at some point and got married and had a daughter named Sara. He moved to the “big city” (likely New York City) and was with his ex-wife for seven years. His daughter Sara died in a hospital of an unknown illness a few years before the events of “Stranger Things” season one.

caption Hopper and his daughter, as seen in a flashback from the first season finale. source Netflix

He’s familiar with bugging tactics and clearly an experienced investigator. On the first season, Hopper repeatedly mentions the CIA and NSA while investigating the HNL, which is run by the Department of Energy. Hopper knows people he can call him favors to, like on the sixth episode of season one when he calls a guy named Frank to look up Terry Ives. He also tells the HNL employees during an interrogation that he has a friend at the New York Times.

At the end of season one, Hopper made a deal with HNL in order to get Will back.

He betrayed Eleven in the process and gives away her location (an important detail she never discovered about that night). When the whole affair was over and Will was safely in the hospital, Hopper left the building and an an unmarked black car pulled up behind him.

caption Hopper got into this car. Why? Who was it? The Department of Energy? NSA? CIA? source Netflix

He got in without a word, and we still don’t know who was inside that car nor the details were of the deal he made with the HNL.

Later, on season two, we see Eleven digging through a storage area with old boxes. Several are labeled “Dad,” “New York,” “Vietnam,” and “Hawkins Lab.” Hopper references knowing men suffering from PTSD, which means he also likely served in the Vietnam War in some capacity.

On the second season finale, we also got a huge clue linking Hopper and his daughter Sara’s death to HNL.

When Hopper and Eleven reentered HNL to close the gate, they go through the stairwell and find Dr. Owens sitting in the corner. For a few key moments in this scene, you can see the distinctive railing on the staircase.

caption The stairwell Hopper was in is an exact match for the HNL stairwell. source Netflix

This is the same staircase we saw during Hopper’s season one finale flashbacks to his daughter’s death inside a hospital.

In the flashback, Hopper remembers his daughter having breathing problems and then sitting with her in a hospital room. Her head is shaved, and she’s clearly sick. At one point, Hopper is shown crying in a stairwell of what seems to be the same place Sara is being treated by doctors.

If Sara was treated inside HNL, does that mean her death is somehow connected to the Department of Energy and Hopper’s work? Or was that building just repurposed after her death?

caption We don’t know exactly how Sara died, but she lost her hair so Hopper wore her hair tie as a bracelet throughout the first two seasons. source Netflix

After the season two finale, INSIDER spoke with actor David Harbour (who plays Hopper) and asked if he could tell us more about this connection between Sara’s death in a hospital room and Hawkins Lab.

“Hmmmm [laughing] I can not,” Harbour said. “But yes, it is the same location. So that’s interesting. Or it’s a similar location. But there’s actually another thing you’ll notice which is that there’s a stuffed animal lion that appears in Eleven’s room when he breaks into the lab and finds that room, and it also appears in Castle Byers, and it also appears on Sara’s lap.”

caption The matching animals as seen on season one of “Stranger Things.” source Netflix

The similar stuffed animals were shown throughout the first season, drawing yet another link between Sara, HNL, Hopper, and the Upside Down.

“So yes – there is a connection there perhaps that we may go into further down the line,” Harbour said. “Again these are little things that highlight mysteries that I don’t want to give too much away from but I don’t think anything is done randomly in this show. So the fact that you’re picking up on these things is something that will pay off in some way.”

All of these connections and unresolved questions about Hopper, his first daughter, and HNL make it highly unlikely that we’ll never see him on the show again.

Just as the first season finale implied Eleven’s death and the immediately teased her return, we feel confident this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Hawkins Chief of Police Jim Hopper. But in the meantime, fans are left making Murray Bauman-worthy conspiracy theories about his true fate and what it could mean for a fourth season of “Stranger Things.”