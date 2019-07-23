‘Stranger Things’ star Dacre Montgomery shared an inspiring message about his ‘tough time’ in high school, and fans are relating to his story

caption Dacre Montgomery plays Billy on Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” source Noam Galai/Getty Images Netflix

Dacre Montgomery, one of the stars of Netflix‘s “Stranger Things,” shared a high school photo of himself on Instagram and opened up about his “tough time” being a “big kid who loved drama.”

He wrote about getting rejected from drama school, being told he needed to lose weight, and even getting fired from a job.

Montgomery ended the caption on an inspiring note, encouraging others to “go out there and get it!”

One fan commented, “I needed this post. And I’m not going to lie, IM INSPIRED.”

“I had a really tough time in school. I was a big kid who loved drama,” Montgomery wrote. “But I had a dream, I was lucky – I knew what I wanted to do. And every night I went home and I focused on THAT.”

In his lengthy caption, the 24-year-old also wrote that he “suffered from anxiety” and “never got passing grades.”

He added that he was also told he “needed to lose weight” when he was 16 years old and that he was fired from a job at 18 years old.

But even with all of the rejection and doubters, Montgomery wrote that he “never let the failures get me down.”

“I lost weight, I went to drama school and I never stopped wanting it, I never stopped being curious,” he wrote. “Because I believed in myself and I never let anyone tell me otherwise. “

Fans of the actor have left sweet comments on his post and thanked him for being so genuine

“This is so amazing and, heart warming!” one person commented. “I’ve always wanted to become an actress but I’ve always felt ‘not good enough’ or I fell like I will ‘never achieve my goals’ I needed this post. And I’m not going to lie, IM INSPIRED. One post can change a heart.”

Another user wrote, “this made me get up for work.”

Even fellow “Stranger Things” star, Millie Bobby Brown, left a comment.

“You’re amazing,” she wrote and added a heart.

This isn’t the first time Montgomery talked about his time in high school, which he attended in Australia.

Montgomery, who also starred in “Power Rangers” with Becky G and Naomi Scott, spoke to Teen Vogue in 2017 about always wanting to be in the film industry like his parents.

He added that after high school, he became fit and found his “love of sport later on.”

“So that was a really nice discovery: discovering the gym, and then discovering yoga, and then boxing, and martial arts,” he said in the interview. “I learned about eating differently. It’s really been such a valuable learning experience.”