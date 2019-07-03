Here’s what the cast of ‘Stranger Things’ looks like in real life

caption Millie Bobby Brown stars as Eleven on Netflix’s “Stranger Things 3.” source Netflix/Getty Images

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Stranger Things” season two.

The stars of Netflix’s “Stranger Things 3” recently celebrated the season premiere in Los Angeles.

See how they look in real life on the red carpet compared to their 80s-style characters on the hit TV show.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

The third season of “Stranger Things” is streaming now on Netflix, and the cast and creators recently celebrated the premiere in Los Angeles. While the adventurous characters are often dirtied up from exploring the Upside Down or dressed up in 80s style costumes, the cast looks very different when they hit the red carpet.

Keep reading to see what the main characters of “Stranger Things” look like in real life.

Mike Wheeler likes to think of himself as leader of the friend group.

caption Will, Mike, and Lucas together at Starcourt Mall on Netflix’s “Stranger Things 3.” source Netflix

Mike and his pals refer to themselves as “The Party” thanks to their bond over Dungeons and Dragons.

Mike is played by Finn Wolfhard, whose hair is much curlier in real life.

caption Finn Wolfhard on the “black carpet” for the Los Angeles premiere of “Stranger Things 3.” source Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Mike’s signature straight-haired bowl cut has been present on every season so far.

Will Byers was a key character for the first two seasons, since his connection to the Upside Down is triggering new problems in Hawkins.

caption Will, Lucas, Dustin, and Max on Netflix’s “Stranger Things 3.” source Netflix

Will went missing in the Upside Down on the first season, and was possessed by the Mind Flayer on the second.

Actor Noah Schnapp wears a wig when he plays Will on “Stranger Things.”

caption Noah Schnapp on the “black carpet” for the Los Angeles premiere of “Stranger Things 3.” source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

For the second season, Schnapp had to have a long wig custom cut for him in order to pull off Will’s signature bowl cut.

Read more: 19 behind-the-scenes secrets you probably didn’t know about ‘Stranger Things’

Lucas is the party member with the most confidence and focus on whatever mission is in front of them.

caption Lucas is level-headed and ready for new challenges at all times. source Netflix

On the first two seasons, Lucas found himself at odds with both Mike and Dustin over various disagreements.

Lucas is played by 17-year-old Caleb McLaughlin.

caption Caleb McLaughlin on the “black carpet” for the Los Angeles premiere of “Stranger Things 3.” source Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty Images

McLaughlin is the oldest of all the “Stranger Things” teen stars.

Dustin is usually the mediator of the party.

caption Dustin Henderson, played by Gaten Matarazzo, on Netflix’s “Stranger Things 3.” source Netflix

He often knows all the important Dungeons and Dragons lore as it relates to the Upside Down and the Mind Flayer.

Gaten Matarazzo doesn’t love hats like his character Dustin, and sports a shorter hair cut.

caption Gaten Matarazzo on the “black carpet” for the Los Angeles premiere of “Stranger Things 3.” source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Both Dustin and Matarazzo do wear braces now, though.

Eleven and her psychic powers are the star of the show.

caption Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, on Netflix’s “Stranger Things 3.” source Netflix

When we first met Eleven, she had a shaved head. But now her curly brown hair has grown out.

In real life, actress Millie Bobby Brown often wears her hair more straight.

caption Millie Bobby Brown on the “black carpet” for the Los Angeles premiere of “Stranger Things 3.” source Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Brown really did shave her head for that first season of the show, and now her natural hair length matches Eleven’s.

Max (called “Mad Max” on the second season) is the newest member of the party.

caption Max on Netflix’s “Stranger Things 3.” source Netflix

Max moved to Hawkins from California, and got together with Lucas at the end of season two.

Sadie Sink plays the tomboyish Max on “Stranger Things.”

caption Sadie Sink on the “black carpet” for the Los Angeles premiere of “Stranger Things 3.” source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Her naturally red hair matches Max’s on the show.

Max’s brother Billy is a bully at Hawkins High School.

caption Billy, played by Dacre Montgomery, on Netflix’s “Stranger Things 3.” source Netflix

By the third season, he’s a lifeguard at the local pool for the summer.

Billy is played by Dacre Montgomery, who ditches the mullet in real life.

caption Dacre Montgomery on the “black carpet” for the Los Angeles premiere of “Stranger Things 3.” source Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Montgomery is also an Australian actor, but uses his American accent for Billy on the show.

Steve Harrington has now graduated high school at works at the nearby mall.

caption Newcomer Robin with Steve and Dustin on Netflix’s “Stranger Things 3.” source Netflix

Steve spends his days at Scoops Ahoy in the Starcourt Mall.

Actor Joe Keery sports a Steve-esque hairdo between seasons.

caption Joe Keery on the “black carpet” for the Los Angeles premiere of “Stranger Things 3.” source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Keery’s locks are a bit shorter than Steve’s, and we don’t think he also uses Farrah Fawcett hairspray in real life.

Steve’s new coworker, Robin, is the newest character to join “Stranger Things.”

caption Newcomer Robin with Steve and Dustin on Netflix’s “Stranger Things 3.” source Netflix

Robin is another Scoops Ahoy employee, and she loves to give Steve a hard time.

Robin is played by actress Maya Hawke, who has more bangs in real life.

caption Maya Hawke on the “black carpet” of Netflix’s “Stranger Things 3” premiere. source Rachel Murray/Getty Images

If Hawke looks familiar to you, it might be because she’s the daughter of actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman. She also starred as Jo March on the 2017 BBC version of “Little Women.”

Nancy Wheeler is Mike’s older sister and a monster-fighter in her own right.

caption Nancy Byers on Netflix’s “Stranger Things 3.” source Netflix

On the third season, she’s working as an intern for the summer at the local newspaper office.

Actress Natalia Dyer went blond for awhile, but is now back to sporting her natural brunette curls.

caption Natalia Dyer on the “black carpet” for the Los Angeles premiere of “Stranger Things 3.” source Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Her hair, unlike Nancy’s, is not permed and hairsprayed within an inch of its life.

Jonathan Byers, Will’s older brother and Nancy’s boyfriend, is an endearing loner.

caption Nancy and Jonathan on Netflix’s “Stranger Things 3.” source Netflix

Jonathan prefers to keep to himself most of the time, and loves taking photographs.

He’s played by British actor Charlie Heaton.

caption Charlie Heaton on the “black carpet” for the Los Angeles premiere of “Stranger Things 3.” source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Like his costars Dacre Montgomery and Millie Bobby Brown, Heaton uses an American accent for his role on the Netflix show.

Joyce Byers is Will’s anxiety-prone mother who went to extreme lengths on season one in order to get her boy back.

caption Joyce Byers, played by Winona Ryder, on Netflix’s “Stranger Things 3.” source Netflix

Joyce lost her boyfriend, Bob Newby, at the end of the second season thanks to the Mind Flayer’s attack on Hawkins.

Winona Ryder, an ’80s and ’90s icon in her own right, bears little resemblance to her frenzied character.

caption Winona Ryder on the “black carpet” for the Los Angeles premiere of “Stranger Things 3.” source Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Ryder doesn’t wear her hair with bangs like her on-screen counterpart.

Police Chief Jim Hopper is basically the Indiana Jones of Hawkins.

caption Jim Hopper, played by David Harbour, on Netflix’s “Stranger Things 3.” source Netflix

Hopper has undergone several mini character arcs as he tries to be a father to Eleven and potentional love-match for Joyce.

David Harbour has grown out his beard far beyond Hopper’s 80s mustache seen on “Stranger Things.”

caption David Harbour on the “black carpet” for the Los Angeles premiere of “Stranger Things 3.” source Rahel Murray/Getty Images

On last season’s red carpet premiere, Harbour had a fully shaved face, so he’s keeping up the tradition of never matching his real-life grooming with Chief Jim Hopper’s newest looks.