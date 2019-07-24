14 reasons why that major ‘Stranger Things’ character will be back

caption The “Welcome to Hell” sign shown on the season three finale is just one major hint. source Netflix

The third season finale of “Stranger Things” left the ensemble of characters believing the beloved chief of police Jim Hopper had died during the effort to re-close the Gate to the Upside Down. But several important context clues, not to mention that bombshell mid-credits scene, left us believing otherwise.

Keep reading to see every hint and piece of evidence that Hopper is still alive on “Stranger Things.”

Let’s start with the basics of how Hopper’s “death” scene was shot.

caption Hopper is standing just to the left of the machine in this shot, before Joyce turns the keys. source Netflix

Hopper threw Grigori into the energy machine, creating a fan of electricity which acted as a barrier between himself and the pathway to the enclosed laboratory. Before Joyce turned the keys and blew up the machine, we saw Hopper standing just to the left of the machine in the above view.

Just before the machine exploded, Hopper had suddenly disappeared from the machine’s side.

caption But when we see the machine malfunctioning, Hopper is nowhere in sight. source Netflix

Rewatch the scene closely, and you’ll see that Hopper is no longer standing next to the machine when it’s about to blow up.

There was a ladder leading down from the machine’s platform, so Hopper theoretically could have used that to get to the Gate.

caption This is where Hopper was standing just before he nodded at Joyce to turn the keys. source Netflix

The episode cut to black for a full six seconds after Joyce turned the keys, leaving plenty of room for interpretation about what happened in between the time she closed her eyes and when the machine actually exploded.

Our current theory is that Hopper scurried down that ladder (again, shown above) and made it into the Upside Down before the machine blew up.

There was no pile of goo or dust to show Hopper’s destroyed body.

caption The pile of dead Russian goo shown on the first episode of “Stranger Things 3” after the machine explodes. source Netflix

The cold open of “Stranger Things 3” showed us the melted pile of human flesh and bones left behind when the first version of the machine exploded.

But when Joyce ran to look at the platform where Hopper was standing, there was nothing – not even a collection of dust – that could feasibly be Hopper’s remains.

Hopper’s last words are “see you in hell” and then the news program shows a vandalized Hawkins sign reading “Welcome to Hell.”

caption We think we’ll see Hopper in Hawkins again before long. source Netflix

During the news story which plays after the finale cuts to “three months later,” we’re shown a “Welcome to Hawkins” sign that’s been graffitied to say “Welcome to Hell” instead.

When Hopper was fighting Grigori by the machine, his final words to the Russian man were, “I’ll see you in hell.” Rewatching the episode, this feels more like a line Hopper is speaking to the audience rather than his Russian nemesis.

The show’s official podcast simply refers to Hopper’s “Stranger Things 3” ending as his “fate” — not death.

caption Hopper and Eleven saying goodbye on “Stranger Things 3.” source Netflix

Netflix’s official podcast for the newest season, “Behind the Scene: Stranger Things 3,” is hosted by Dan Taberski.

“I’m gonna tell you right now, we can’t confirm nor deny Hopper’s fate,” Taberski says on the podcast’s second episode before discussing Hopper’s arc on “Stranger Things 3.”

If Hopper was dead, this careful language wouldn’t be necessary. By keeping things ambiguous, the podcast’s official statement makes it even more likely Hopper is alive.

The “Stranger Things” cocreators likened Hopper’s apparent death to a “Han [Solo] sacrifice moment.”

caption Harrison Ford as Han Solo in the original “Star Wars” trilogy. source Lucasfilm

“We always talk about ‘Empire Strikes Back,'” cocreator Matt Duffer said on the official “Stranger Things” podcast. “We always wanted like a darker ending. We wanted to give him a Han [Solo] sacrifice moment.”

Han Solo was encased in carbonite at the end of “Empire Strikes Back,” only to be revived at the start of “The Last Jedi.”

This is yet another major hint from the Duffer brothers that Hopper’s sacrifice didn’t mean his permanent absence from “Stranger Things.”

“Stranger Things” has done three fake-out “deaths” before.

caption Eleven and the Demogorgon on the first season finale of “Stranger Things.” source Netflix

The first season of “Stranger Things” not only did a fake out with Will’s body in the quarry, but also led audiences to believe both Eleven and her “papa” Dr. Brenner were dead.

As the second season revealed, neither of them had actually died. Eleven was simply inside the Upside Down – just like Hopper might be now. As for Brenner, one of the ex-staffers from Hawkins National Lab told Eleven he was still alive. Then Eleven’s “sister” Kali showed her a vision of Brenner taunting her for never trying to find him.

Later, an executive producer on the show seemingly confirmed Brenner really is still out there, which means he might come into play on a future season of “Stranger Things.”

The mid-credits scene shows Russians holding “the American” in a cell, and Grigori specifically called Hopper “the American” earlier on the finale.

caption Two Russian soldiers referring to “the American” in the mid-credits scene. source Netflix

When the Russian guards pass by a cell and one says “not the American,” it seems to be direct reference to how the Russian tracking Hopper continuously called him “the American” throughout season three.

There are other Americans, like Dr. Brenner, who could be inside that cell.

But even if Hopper isn’t the American they’re referencing, we’d bet Hopper is still alive but just in the Upside Down.

Actor David Harbour implied Hopper is still alive in an interview after “Stranger Things 3” premiered.

caption Hopper giving Joyce one final look before disappearing. source Netflix

While speaking with /Film’s Chris Evangelista, Harbour reportedly said Hopper is “most likely” still alive.

Here’s the relevant section of Evangelista’s article on the mid-credits scene and Harbour’s comments:

“‘Is there a way you can talk about the future of Hopper without…’ I trailed off here, only for Harbour to ask: ‘Well, did you see the post-credits scene?’ I had, of course. And so I straight-up asked: is that Hopper behind the door? According to Harbour, that’s the most likely scenario.”

The song playing on the “Stranger Things 3” finale is the same one from the first season when Will’s fake body is discovered.

caption Eleven crying as she reads Hopper’s letter on the “Stranger Things 3” finale. source Netflix

After Eleven reads Hopper’s letter, the “Stranger Things 3” finale cuts to a montage of the kids all saying goodbye and Joyce packing up their house.

“Heroes” by Peter Gabriel (a cover of David Bowie’s iconic song) plays over these heart wrenching scenes.

That is the exact song which played at the end of season one, episode three, “Holly Jolly,” when the kids see Will’s “body” pulled out of the quarry water and believe he’s dead. But as we soon learned, the body was a fake and Will was very much alive.

The odds of Hopper’s “death” being another fake out are extremely high, and the musical link proves it.

If you call Murray’s phone number mentioned in the show, Netflix has set up a voicemail saying Murray has an “update” on something for Joyce.

caption Jim Hopper and Joyce Byers on Netflix’s “Stranger Things 3.” source Netflix

Vulture reporter Halle Keifer called the number Murray gives on “Stranger Things 3,” and discovered it leads to an answering machine recording from the character.

“If this is Joyce, Joyce, thank you for calling,” Murray says on the message at one point. “I have been trying to reach you. I have an update. It’s about, well, it’s probably best if we speak in person. It’s not good or bad, but it’s something.”

What neutral-news would Murray be trying to get to Joyce in person?

If our theory is correct, the news that Hopper is alive but in danger or unreachable would fit as neither good nor bad but important enough for Murray to be eager to tell Joyce.

Eleven’s powers are conveniently malfunctioning, so she can’t try to look for Hopper.

caption Matthew Modine plays Dr. Brenner on “Stranger Things.” source Netflix

Whereas Brenner’s absence was explained when Kali told Eleven she had simply been too afraid to try and really confirm that her abuser was dead, now “Stranger Things” made sure to write in an excuse for Hopper’s survival going unnoticed by Eleven.

None of her supernatural abilities work in the aftermath of the battle at Starcourt, which means even if she wanted to she can’t check that Hopper isn’t out there somewhere.

Our best guess is that a future season of “Stranger Things” will show both Eleven regaining her powers and realizing Hopper is still alive around the same time.

Hopper’s story is clearly unfinished on “Stranger Things.”

caption The hospital staircase where Hopper was crying when his daughter was sick is the same one we saw in Hawkins National Lab on season two. source Netflix

As we’ve explored in our deep dive here, Hopper and his daughter’s death are likely connected to the Hawkins National Lab – or at the very least to the building where the US Department of Energy performed its experiments on Eleven.

Killing off Hopper before that key part of his backstory is explained makes little to no sense. We feel confident Hopper will be back, and hopefully when he returns we’ll get more answers about his mysterious past.