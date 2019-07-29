19 creative and unexpected gifts for ‘Strangers Things’ fans of all ages

source LEGO

If you’ve finished the latest season of “Stranger Things” – or even if you haven’t – you’ll appreciate these 19 ST gifts.

From replica bikes to bottles of New Coke, there’s something for every kind of “Stranger Things” fan.

Spoiler: there’s also a set of “Stranger Things” LEGOs.

If you recently spent some quality time on the couch binge-watching the latest season of Netflix’s hit show “Stranger Things,” you’re not alone. And if you’re already missing the beloved Hawkins gang, you’re not alone either.

Thankfully, there’s plenty of super-cool merch out there for the “Stranger Things” superfan in your life (or for yourself – we won’t judge) to tide you over until the fourth season.

Here are 19 “Stranger Things” gifts for any superfan:

Stranger Things Lego Set

source LEGO

LEGO lovers can build their own “Stranger Things” scene with this 2,000+ piece set. The kit includes both the real-world and Upside Down version of the Byers home. Eight mini-figures are included – Eleven, Mike, Lucas, Dustin, Will, Byers, Hopper, and the Demogorgon as well as a variety of accessories like Lucas’ slingshot, Dustin’s walkie-talkie, and yes, Eleven’s waffle.

Demogorgon Pool Float

source Target

This pool float is not for the faint of heart. This 6-foot long Demogorgon inflatable is a perfect pool centerpiece for those who aren’t scared of what lives in the Upside Down.

Dungeons & Dragons Roleplaying Game Starter Set

source Target

There has been a big uptick in interest in Dungeons and Dragons thanks to the kids in “Stranger Things” being such huge fans of the classic role-playing game. This set is an ideal way to start your own epic adventure. And yes, a Demogorgon is included.

Stranger Things Coke

source Target

Coke reformulated its classic drink to be sweeter in 1985, unofficially calling it New Coke. No one liked it (except Lucas), so the company reverted to its original formula just three months later and renamed it Coke II. It was officially pulled from shelves in 2002, but now, thanks to “Stranger Things,” it’s back for a limited time.

Hawkins Rec Center Cooler

source Target

During season three, Hawkins residents spend a fair amount of time keeping cool at the pool at the Hawkins Rec Center while the neighborhood moms kept busy ogling the lifeguard (and bad boy) Billy. In honor of this hot spot, pick up a Hawkins Rec Center Cooler in bright red. Bonus points for filling it with New Coke.

Scoops Ahoy Beverage Boats

source Target

Make that pool time a bit more whimsical with these boat-shaped drink floats, an ode to the sailor hats at the ice cream shop Scoops Ahoy. Each set includes two floats.

Missing Milk Carton Beach Blanket

source Target

Even though she hasn’t been around during the last two seasons, we still miss Barb. Nancy Wheeler’s best friend may have met her demise in the Upside Down during season one, but her memory is still alive on this Missing Milk Carton Beach Blanket.

Roast Beef Graphic T-Shirt

source Target

If you are hungry for Dustin’s Roast Beef T-shirt as seen in “Stranger Things” season three, here’s a way to satisfy your cravings. This cotton shirt, inspired by one that Dustin wore, is a subtle way to show you’re a superfan.

Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 VF

source Target

Forget about capturing those moments on your iPhone, go old school with a Polaroid. This special version of the retro camera comes in a special color combo and camera text printed upside down, of course.

AHOY Short Sleeve Cropped Polo T-Shirt

source Target

Channel your inner Steve or Robin in this junior’s-sized Scoops-Ahoy inspired polo T-shirt. A shift scooping ice cream at the mall – not included.

Stranger Things Handheld Arcade Game

source Target

Pretend you’re at the Palace Arcade with this handheld retro game unit. This mini arcade, decorated includes 20 classic games from the ’80s like Pac-Man, Dig Dug, Galaga, and more.

Scoops Ahoy USS Butterscotch Slime

source Target

Baskin-Robbins created a few different flavors of ice cream as a tie-in with the new season and fictional ice cream parlor Scoops Ahoy. If you didn’t get a chance to scoop up a pint of the real deal, you can still get the Scoops Ahoy USS Butterscotch slime instead.

Nike Stranger Things Hoodie

source Nike

To celebrate the new season, Nike partnered with show to create a line of clothing and shoes. The line was wildly popular, especially the Tailwind 79 sneakers, and much of it has sold out immediately, but you can still score a few key pieces like this Hawkins school hoodie.

Dustin Chia Pet

source Bed Bath & Beyond

Chia Pets are always fun, but Chia Bets in the shape of fan-favorite Dustin is just epic. The terracotta planter features a smiling Dusty with his iconic baseball cap, and the greenery grows to become his trademark curly hair.

Schwinn Lucas Replica Bike

source Amazon

Mike, Will, Dustin, and Lucas take their bikes everywhere. It’s hard not to get jealous watching them peeling away, especially with such sweet rides. If you wanna hit the road like Lucas, you can with this Schwinn replica bike that even has a retro-style banana seat with a camo bandana just like Lucas wears.

Apple Jack Upside Down Pony

source Amazon

“My Little Pony “gets a quite the tribute from Dustin during the last season. To honor this shout out, “My Little Pony” created a limited-edition Upside Down Applejack.

Funko Pop! Eleven in Mall Outfit

source Amazon

There’s a whole bunch of Funko figures featuring the crew from “Stranger Things,” but this new one with Eleven in her super-’80s outfit is our favorite.

Levi’s x Stranger Things Dad Jeans

source Levi’s

Levi’s went to its archives to create an ’80s-inspired collection paying homage to the era of “Stranger Things.” Most of the collection is already sold out, but you can grab a pair of the Dad Jeans featuring images of favorite “Stranger Things” characters and an upside down Levi’s patch.

Trivial Pursuit Back to the 80’s Edition

source Amazon

Think you know “Stranger Things?” Test your knowledge about the show and the decade it takes place in with this special Trivial Pursuit Board game. This edition even has an Upside Down option where winners lose pie pieces if they get the answer wrong.