Final ‘Stranger Things 3’ trailer hints at the return of a familiar monster and a massive mall battle

- Netflix’s hit sci-fi and thriller series “Stranger Things” returns on July 4 with its third season.
- In a new trailer released Thursday evening, we see Eleven and her friends in Hawkins facing down a familiar terror in the Starcourt Mall.
- Eleven and Will appear to be discussing the Mind Flayer and how it may still be stalking the people of Hawkins, Indiana.
- Previous teasers for “Stranger Things 3” have hinted at a Russian spy subplot, and revealed coded messages connected an official book published about the show last year.
- Read our shot-by-shot breakdown of the first full trailer here for more details on what to expect.
- Watch the new trailer for “Stranger Things 3” below.
