The first full ‘Stranger Things 3’ trailer is finally here and it teases a new monster and summer thrills

- The third season of “Stranger Things” arrives on Netflix this Fourth of July.
- In a new trailer, Netflix teased a summer full of adventures for the young cast, including pool hangs and a fair, but new threats, including a new monster, are coming to Hawkins.
- Dustin and Steve also continue their adorable friendship at an ice cream shop.
- This is the first look at real footage from the coming season.
- Previous teasers showed the episode titles and the air date, as well as a new location that will be featured in the 1985 setting: The Starcourt Mall.
- Watch the full “Stranger Things 3” trailer below:
