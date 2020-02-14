Netflix released the first teaser for season 4 of ‘Stranger Things,’ and it reveals the fate of Hopper

- source
- Netflix
- Netflix released the first teaser for season four of the hit show “Stranger Things,” which opens in Kamchatka, Russia, and shows soldiers working outside as snow falls and covers the ground.
- One of the workers on the railway is revealed to be chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour), whose hair has been shaved off.
- The other characters on the show believed him to be dead after he sacrificed himself to help close the Gate to the Upside Down during the season three finale.
- There were some hints and pieces of evidence from season three that indicated that Hopper is still alive.
