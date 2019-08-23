A pair of Australian strangers kept one-upping each other to prove they were a café’s most loyal customer until one of them got a tattoo of the coffee cup

caption How much do you love your local coffee shop? source Getty

Two coffee lovers in Melbourne, Australia have been battling to prove they’re a cafe’s most loyal customer.

Fraser Harvey and Harriet Noall have never met, the Guardian reports, but they’re prepared to do whatever it takes to be crowned Sensory Lab‘s no. 1 fan.

It all started when Harvey printed off an A4 certificate naming himself customer of the week.

What followed was a series of one-upmanship culminating in Noall getting a tattoo of a Sensory Lab coffee cup on her side.

Whether the battle is over or not remains to be seen.

Two strangers in Australia have unintentionally entered into a war to prove they’re a coffee shop’s most loyal customer.

As reported by The Guardian Australia, Fraser Harvey and Harriet Noall have continued to one-up each other, going to ever more drastic lengths to display their love and loyalty for the branch of Sensory Lab on Little Collins Street in Melbourne’s city center.

Every step has been documented on social media and the thread has gone viral, with many people expressing their amusement at the debacle.

It all started when Harvey took it upon himself to declare publicly that he was the coffee shop’s customer of the week.

On a simple A4 sheet of paper stuck up on the wall with masking tape, Harvey displayed a photo of himself and wrote that the honour was “presented for outstanding purchasing of coffee in this store.”

The cafe near work doesn’t have a loyalty program so I made one for them pic.twitter.com/ozP961hFpi — Toast of the WWWeb (@CondimentWords) August 19, 2019

Harvey tweeted the picture, and it could have been merely a quirky stunt which ended there. But it wasn’t.

Someone took it upon themselves to challenge Harvey’s status, raising the game.

Placed above Harvey’s sheet of paper was a framed print, declaring an unidentified woman (who turned out to be Harriet Noall), “customer of the week (every week).”

I go back in and am confronted by this horseshit. Another customer has tried to one up me. They’ve just made a very unpowerful enemy. pic.twitter.com/WZ2Xkw377M — Toast of the WWWeb (@CondimentWords) August 19, 2019

Harvey tweeted a picture, saying: “I go back in and am confronted by this horses—. Another customer has tried to one up me. They’ve just made a very unpowerful enemy.”

So what was Harvey to do but fight back?

He retaliated how anyone would: with a bigger frame.

I’ve just presented them with a much, much larger certificate pic.twitter.com/kWFdl88ZLZ — Toast of the WWWeb (@CondimentWords) August 19, 2019

This time, he added supposed comments from staff to the certificate: “No other customer, including Harriet, is this welcome.”

But Noall wasn’t having any of it, and went to new lengths by installing a projection of herself on the wall of the coffee shop.

I’m absolutely furious pic.twitter.com/bbYqLPMf6M — Toast of the WWWeb (@CondimentWords) August 19, 2019

“I’m absolutely furious,” Harvey tweeted.

Perhaps due to the lack of remaining wall space, he decided it was time to take the battle elsewhere – so the coffee-lover had special loyalty cards for the coffee shop made.

Named the “Fraser Harvey Memorial Coffee Loyalty Programme,” the cards give customers the treat of giving their 8th coffee to Harvey.

I have returned with the Fraser Harvey Memorial Coffee Loyalty Programme pic.twitter.com/FRo6UQMJ8w — Toast of the WWWeb (@CondimentWords) August 22, 2019

Before Noall could even fight back, Harvey released the latest weapon in his arsenal: staff uniforms bearing his face, name, and supposed customer status.

This is the back pic.twitter.com/ynmPVe8bhP — Toast of the WWWeb (@CondimentWords) August 22, 2019

Harvey’s extreme lengths were clearly impressing Sensory Lab.

“When you have customers like this @fraserharvey you know you are in the best business in the world,” the coffee shop wrote on instagram.

“Fraser made his own loyalty cards with the catch that gets the free one – bless his heart.”

He thought he’d won. He thought there was no way Noall could possibly prove she was a more dedicated customer than him.

But he was wrong.

“This is not over,” Noall had commented on the cafe’s Instagram post.

“Can’t wait to see what you’ve got up your sleeve!” Sensory Lab replied.

“Yes we can,” Harvey chimed in.

So what exactly had Noall done? Well, she had had a picture of a Sensory Lab coffee cup tattooed on the side of her torso, of course.

I may have just lost. She’s upped the game. pic.twitter.com/tdZBsgrYKM — Toast of the WWWeb (@CondimentWords) August 23, 2019

“I may have just lost. She’s upped the game,” Harvey tweeted.

The shenanigans have delighted locals and online followers alike, and Sensory Lab certainly aren’t complaining either.

The founder of Sensory Lab, Salvatore Malatesta, told Guardian Australia that it was “the most exciting thing I’ve ever seen” from his 25 years in hospitality.

“When I first saw it, I thought it was two creative agencies setting each other up. Or I thought they must know each other, they work in the same office. But they’ve never met.”

Noall turned out to be an urban planner who works above the coffee shop, the Guardian reports, and so she goes in twice a day.

Her tattoo – a 6cm ink on her ribs – is 100% real though, she says.

“It is absolutely real. It hurts. [Proof is in] the fact that my tattoo is bleeding profusely,” she told the Guardian.

Whether the competition is completely over is unclear, as both parties have hinted that they’re prepared to go as far as it takes to vanquish each other.

“I’m not sure how he is possibly going to one-up that [tattoo] but I know that he is going to give it a go. I am waiting with bated breath,” Noall told the Guardian.

“We’re just two competitive dickheads. We still haven’t met. So that’ll have to be on the cards.”

Insider has contacted Sensory Lab and Fraser Harvey for further comment.