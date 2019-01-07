12 of the strangest dates in ‘Bachelor’ franchise history

caption Yes, that is Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe in a casket. source ABC

“The Bachelor” franchise is endlessly entertaining.

Lots of that entertainment comes from the dates that are featured on the show.

There have been lots of weird ones, but these are the strangest ones.

Everyone who’s ever downloaded a dating app or accepted a blind date invitation has at least one outlandish date anecdote ready to go at all times. So it stands to reason that on “The Bachelor” franchise, a TV series that manages to simultaneously delight and horrify thousands of viewers across the globe every year, the dates are more extravagant and bizarre than anything the rest of the world has experienced.

In that vein, we’ve rounded up 12 of the oddest dates contestants went on in “The Bachelor” franchise.

Bikini skiing in San Francisco.

caption Bikini skiing. source ABC

On season 16 of “The Bachelor,” 11 women vied for Ben Flajnik’s heart by skiing in San Francisco – except the snow was fake, and they donned bikinis instead of traditional winter gear. While the warm climate kept the contestants from freezing, it still didn’t fully explain the wardrobe choice.

“Old person” makeovers.

caption The two got old age makeup and then hung out in a park. source ABC

On Andi Dorfman’s season of “The Bachelorette,” she and “pantsapreneur” JJ were aged 50 years through makeup. It was definitely an imaginative way for the pair to envision their possible future together – though not exactly a romantic one.

Filming an action movie.

caption Everyone on the group date had their turn at performing stunts. source ABC

Two-time Bachelor Brad Womack once took “Bachelor” contestants on a group date to film an action movie. Of course, the unusual date involved choreographed fight scenes.

Acting out a fake wedding.

caption Robertson enacted a wedding during her hometown date. source ABC

Courtney Robertson captured Ben’s heart in season 16 of “The Bachelor” – even though she once convinced him to have a fake wedding complete with an officiant, vows, and props.

“This is the best way I can think of to show Ben how I feel about him,” she said. The show encourages falling in love quickly, but this date probably shouldn’t be replicated at home.

Staging a fake wake.

caption The group was in Dublin at the time. source ABC

Even more dramatic than a fake wedding? A fake funeral. On Katelyn Bristowe’s season of “The Bachelorette,” contestants were asked to attend a fake wake for her. She even committed to the stunt by pretending to be dead.

Creating breast molds.

caption This happened on Jason Mesnick’s season of the show. source ABC

While raising awareness for breast cancer is almost always a good thing, creating molds of breasts is a pretty uncomfortable group date activity. But this is exactly what happened during Jason Mesnick’s season of “The Bachelor.”

Shooting zombies for an “apocalypse.”

caption The only person who seemed comfortable with this date was Ashley S. source ABC

The 19th “Bachelor” Chris Soules had a full zombie apocalypse date with 11 contestants – all of whom were armed with paintball guns. Drama inevitably ensued.

Posing for “Sports Illustrated.”

caption This caused lots of tension. source ABC

For Womack’s second round as the Bachelor, three women were asked to pose with him for a real “Sports Illustrated” swimsuit edition.

Breaking “hottest kiss” world records.

caption Carly and Evan kissed for 90 seconds. source ABC

Carly and Evan had a rollercoaster of a relationship on “Bachelor in Paradise” (they are now happily married with a child) but at this point in the relationship Evan was really feeling it and Carly wasn’t.

To make matters worse, the two had to eat a habanero pepper for 30 seconds and then kiss for more than 90. Evan was super into it and Carly went to the bathroom to throw up.

Getting covered in paint.

caption Yup, Carly and Evan again. source ABC

On the last date of the season, Carly and Evan went on a date to paint themselves, each other, and then the canvas. We’re not really sure the purpose of this but at least they seemed to be having a lot of fun.

Bungee jumping off a bridge.

caption Both were afraid of heights. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

A bungee jumping date would be fun for adventure-seekers – but it was less-than-ideal for Bachelor Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi, both of whom were afraid of heights. While their jump had a romantic ending, neither was thrilled to make the leap.

Testing compatibility in the love lab.

caption This date was literally about Ben sniffing women. source ABC

On Ben’s season, the women visited “Love Lab Technologies” for a date, which involved retinal tracking to measure visual attention, a lab-created algorithm to measure attraction, and a blindfolded scent test.

