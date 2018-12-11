At least 4 dead, 11 wounded in Strasbourg Christmas market shooting; French authorities open terror investigation

caption Rescue teams work at the scene of shooting in Strasbourg, France, December 11, 2018. source Reuters/Vincent Kessler

At least four people are dead and 11 others injured in a shooting near a Christmas market on Tuesday in Strasbourg, France, officials said.

French prosecutors say they have opened a terror investigation.

Police say the gunman is still at large, but that authorities know their identity.

A lone gunman fatally shot four people and injured another 11 in a shooting near a Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg on Tuesday, French officials told media.

Police locked down the area and launched a hunt for the shooter, who fled the scene, the police sources said. They said the gunman was known to police, and that authorities had tried to arrest him before the attack, according to the Associated Press.

French prosecutors quickly announced they were opening a terror investigation, though sources said the gunman’s motives were unknown.

caption Security forces secure area where a suspect is sought after a shooting in Strasbourg, France, December 11, 2018. source Reuters/Christian Hartmann

The shooter has a criminal record and was flagged as a suspected extremist, the prefect of the Strasbourg region said, according to the Associated Press.

Local authorities told people in the city’s Neudorf area and Etoile park to stay where they were.

“There were gunshots and people running everywhere,” one local shopkeeper told BFM TV. “It lasted about 10 minutes.”

‘Chaos’

caption Police secure a street and the surrounding area after a shooting in Strasbourg, France, December 11, 2018. source Reuters/Vincent Kessler

The Christmas market was being held amid tight security this year, with unauthorized vehicles banned from surrounding streets during opening hours and checkpoints set up on bridges and access points to search pedestrians’ bags.

President Emmanuel Macron was informed of the shooting and was being updated as events unfurled, an Elysee Palace official said. Interior Minister Christophe Castaner was on his way to Strasbourg, which lies on the border with Germany.

Carlos Iturgaiz, a Spanish member of the European Parliament, said in a tweet that the city was in “chaos,” businesses had been evacuated, and police were preventing everyone from going outside.

caption Rescue teams work at the scene of shooting in Strasbourg, France, December 11, 2018. source Reuters/Vincent Kessler

“The center looks like a ghost town,” Iturgaiz wrote. “There were thousands of people in the #Christmas market and in the vicinity.”

Ecology Minister Francois de Rugy tweeted: “Solidarity and support for the people of Strasbourg. Our support too for the security forces. We are united and determined to protect the French people.”

A wave of attacks since 2015

France remains on high alert after a wave of attacks commissioned or inspired by Islamic State militants since early 2015, in which about 240 people have been killed.

In 2016, a truck plowed into a Bastille Day crowd in Nice, killing more than 80, while in November 2015, coordinated attacks on the Bataclan concert hall and other sites in Paris claimed about 130 lives.

There have also been attacks in Paris on a policeman on the Champs-Elysees avenue, the satirical weekly publication Charlie Hebdo, and a kosher store.

Almost exactly two years ago, a Tunisian Islamist rammed a hijacked truck into a Christmas market in central Berlin, killing 11 people as well as the driver.