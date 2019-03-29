MLB’s opening weekend is here — how’s how to stream it for free

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

The 2019 baseball season is starting this week and with the NHL, NBA, MLB, and March Madness all going down at the same time, you’ll be glued to your TV or laptop screen all spring.

ESPN+ will stream some of the best baseball matchups this opening weekend and Amazon Prime Video Channels offers MLB.TV as an option for fans to watch live out-of-market games that aren’t televised nationally or are within their local TV network.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial for both ESPN+ and MLB.TV via Prime Video now to watch all the action from the opening series. After the trials are up, ESPN+ costs $4.99 each month and MLB.TV costs $24.99 each month.

If your March Madness bracket was ruined after the first weekend, I have some great news to cheer you up – baseball season has officially begun and just like that the race for the pennant is on.

While the 162-game season may seem long now, an entire off-season without hearing the symphonic crack of the bat or crunch of peanut shells always feels like an eternity so I’m glad teams are lacing up their cleats, tightening their caps, and starting their road to the World Series.

Some of the game’s best players have swapped jerseys this off-season, including Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, and Yasiel Puig, and you do not want to miss their first at-bats in their new uniforms. Additionally, some of the biggest names in the sport hope to live up to the massive contracts they signed with their current teams, most notably Mike Trout who signed a staggering 12-year $430 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels.

Here are the best games to watch and where – all for free.

What to watch on Opening Weekend

Houston Astros versus Tampa Bay Rays: stream on ESPN+

The Astros hope to reach championship heights once again after losing to the Boston Red Sox in the American League Championship Series last season. They boast one of the most exciting lineups with a slew of generational talent including José Altuve, Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa, and George Springer. They face off against the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell and his Tampa Bay Rays on March 29 at 7:10 p.m. on ESPN+.

Baltimore Orioles versus New York Yankees: stream on ESPN+

Even though the Yankees missed out on landing the most coveted free agent of the off-season, many believe that last season’s acquisition of slugger Giancarlo Stanton to go alongside young phenom Aaron Judge could potentially bring another championship trophy to the Bronx. The second game in the Yankees’ first series against AL East rival Baltimore Orioles is on Saturday March 30 at 1:05 pm and you can stream it here on ESPN+.

All MLB action across the league: stream on MLB.TV via Prime Video Channels

MLB.TV on Amazon allows Prime members to stream all out-of-market games on your devices through the Amazon Prime Video Channels service. You wouldn’t be able to stream games that are nationally broadcasted by major networks like ESPN or Fox or anything that’s local to your TV market, but you can watch all the other games that are out of your network so it’s great for fans who want to watch their hometown team from across the country or just generally follow the league. You can try MLB.TV out for free with a 7-day trial so you don’t miss any of the action on Opening Weekend.