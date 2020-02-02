Man shot dead by police in south London following ‘terrorist-related’ stabbings

Bill Bostock
Ambulances are seen in Streatham, London, on Sunday.

Ambulances are seen in Streatham, London, on Sunday.
Twitter/DanSmithNews

“A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related.”

Lambeth Police first announced the incident at 2:29 p.m. local time.

The is a developing story, check back for updates.