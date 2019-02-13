A ridiculous glitch in ‘Street Fighter V’ has made the game’s biggest troll character into a game-breaking powerhouse

source “Street Fighter V”/Capcom

“Street Fighter V” players have discovered a new glitch that lets players repeatedly freeze time while playing with Blanka.

First introduced in “Street Fighter II,” Blanka was already one of the most polarizing characters in the series- generations of players have learned to hate his odd fighting style, while others pick Blanka to troll their opponents.

Because the glitch allows Blanka to execute an infinite combo, it could have an impact on the game’s competitive balance if it’s not fixed. The “Street Fighter V” tournament season starts on March 15th in Atlanta.

Can confirm it's what @Killbawx said. If you do a qcf qcf P xx f.KKK then you reproduce the bug. If you wait 1 frame or more between the P and the f.KKK it won't work. Doesnt work with other plinks like throw, vskill, VT or taunt. pic.twitter.com/1QWffLXeq3 — Loïc *WydD* Petit (@WydD) February 12, 2019

Blanka must have a full Critical Art bar (the blue bar at the bottom) to trigger the glitch, so he can’t use it at the start of the game. It’s not particularly easy to execute either, players have a 1/60 second window to enter the inputs correctly. But if the glitch is used repeatedly, he can create an infinite combo by repeatedly stopping time.

When the glitch is activated, everything on the screen freezes for a fraction of a second, but Blanka can keep moving (and inflicting pain on opponents). The clock will still run, and Blanka can repeatedly freeze time so long as the player keeps executing the glitch correctly.

Here’s a closer look at the hiliarious glitch that’s giving Blanka his moment in the spotlight:

Blanka is already one the most hated “Street Fighter” characters.

Maybe Blanka wouldn't have to fight if he could sell more of his dolls.

Days before Blanka was added to “Street Fighter V” last year, players shared their disdain for the Brazilian fighter.

Don't talk to blanka players. Don't look at blanka players. Don't shake blanka players hands. — X/XX/19 | MHWI Player (@zidanel33t) February 12, 2018

“Street Fighter V” gave Blanka new ways to troll players.



Sometimes it seems like the game’s developers are in on the joke too. In “Street Fighter V” Blanka was given a ridiculous new outfit to fully embrace his troll persona, Blanka-Chan. In his Blanka-Chan suit, the character serves as a mascot for his self-inspired line of stuffed animals.

The odd plush style makes the character look hilarious compared to his usual mean, green extererior.

this is why nobody likes playing you — Alex Valle ➡️⬇️↘️+WNF (@TheAlexValle) February 13, 2019

If left unaddressed, the glitch could have an impact on “Street Fighter” esports.

If left in place, the glitch would make Blanka one of the strongest characters in "Street Fighter V."

“Street Fighter V” is a popular esports title with a professional tour scheduled to start on March 15th. The game’s development team says they’ve identified the glitch and are working on a fix in the near future.

We have confirmed the existence of Blanka's CA bug. We are planning to fix this bug in the near future, and we will keep you updated as developments progress. Thank you for your patience.https://t.co/AQQwxbUl7U — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) February 13, 2019

If it was left in place, Blanka would undoubtably have been one of the game’s strongeset characters. For now, those who’ve dedicated the time to learning the glitch can still use the exploit to have some fun online, though it may be at the expense of other players.