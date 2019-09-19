‘GM is making a record profit, we’re just asking for a fair deal’: At a GM plant in Detroit, strikers share their grievances

caption Octavia Minyard pickets outside the Hamtramck front gate with fellow GM employees source Richard Loria

A United Auto Workers strike against GM is heading into its fourth day

Nearly 50,000 workers are participating in the action.

Employees are disputing the use of temporary workers, uneven pay scales, and health care, among other issues.

This is the largest strike GM has experienced since 2007.

DETROIT – Some 50,000 auto workers have taken up their signs since the United Auto Workers called for a strike against General Motors late Sunday night. It’s the largest strike in over a decade and is costing both parties dearly. GM’s losses are upwards of $50 million per day, with some estimates closer to $100 million per day. Those incurring the greatest financial losses, however, are the strikers themselves. Yet there are few signs of either party letting up.

At the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant, which employs around 1,500, workers have maintained a 24-hour presence by picketing in six-hour shifts. Despite a paltry $250 per week in strike pay, the atmosphere at the picket line is positive. Anxieties over how the strike will end appear to be outweighed by the hope that negotiations will bring about desired changes – of which there are many.

There has been bad blood between the union and GM since 2018, when the car company attempted to “unallocate” four plants across the region, at the cost of thousands of jobs. The plan was diverted after President Trump pressured GM’s CEO Mary Barra, but UAW members still feel the sting, and are also frustrated with rising health care costs and GM’s increasing reliance on non-union temporary workers.

caption Michael Mucci, in the background, is a member of UAW Local 22. An Airmark employee who works at the plant, Mucci is also striking for a better contract. source Richard Loria

As President of UAW Local 22, Wiley Turnage has been at the forefront of the strike in Detroit. For Turnage, this is about a disparity between management and workers. “GM is making a record profit right now,” Turnage told Insider. “Billions and billions of dollars. It’s not fair to us. It’s not like we’re asking for a whole lot.”

Different wages for the same work

GM’s profits in 2018 exceeded $8.1 billion. At the Hamtramck picket line, frustration with the company was palpable.

“We’re divided, different wages and everything,” Richard Wilson, a line technician at the plant, told Insider. “That creates a hostile environment. That person says ‘why do I have to do all that work and he’s getting paid $30 an hour, and I’m getting paid $12 an hour?”

GM has a tiered wage system wherein workers hired before 2007 make $31 an hour, and are granted a lifelong pension upon retiring. Those hired after 2007 have a starting salary of $17 an hour and have to rely on 401(k) retirement accounts.

caption Michelle Thomas, who works in GM’s paint department, says the picketers work in four shifts of six hours in order to maintain a constant presence source Richard Loria

Another sticking point is GM’s increasing reliance on temporary workers.

“They’re not treated the same,” Joe Riley, one of the more prominent voices at the strike, said. “They don’t have seniority. They don’t get bonuses. They don’t have an opportunity to go to different jobs that are available. They’re doing the same job, but they’re not able to get the same benefits that we’re able to get.”

Using temporary workers has allowed car companies like GM to keep costs down and compete with foreign automakers, like Honda and Toyota, that operate in non-union plants.

Riley, a fourth-generation GM worker, says he feels like there’s been a breach of trust. He also worries about how families are going to weather the strike: “Not knowing when we’re going to go back to work, not knowing when we’re going to get a full paycheck, versus the allotment for the strike of $250 a week.”

Towards dusk, crowds at the Hamtramck plant swell from several dozen to well over 100, reinforced by non-GM workers. Throughout the day, the city has shown its support with a steady fanfare of car horns. The horns are louder, more frequent now.

“I feel like how the workers fight this contract can set a precedent for what happens with other workers,” Linda Rayburn, a 28-year-old student, told Insider, as she watched the picket line from a nearby patch of grass.

caption Outside the main gate of GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck plant, Joe Riley, a fourth generation GM worker, gathers a picket line for a meeting source Richard Loria

The mood had been celebratory to this point. But as if to serve as a reminder of how high the stakes are, a car approaches the line of picketers and tries to advance towards the main entrance. Cries of “scab” reverberate loudly. Then the line gives way, everything returns to normal.

“Nature has to take its course,” Carlton Byas, a health and safety trainer at the plant, said. “This is just a case of nature taking its course.”