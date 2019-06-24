Stripe CEO Patrick Collison announced his engagement over the weekend with a geeky joke on Twitter

caption Stripe CEO Patrick Collison. source Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

Stripe CEO Patrick Collison got engaged this weekend, and he announced it on Twitter Sunday with an industry joke.

“Hit our engagement metrics this weekend!” Collison wrote on Twitter, with well-wishing commenters-including fellow Silicon Valley execs – playing along with the joke.

Collison, who keeps his personal life private from social media, did not post his fiancée’s name.

Stripe is a San Francisco-based online payment platform that’s worth $22.5 billion.

Hit our engagement metrics this weekend! — Patrick Collison (@patrickc) June 24, 2019

The joke is particularly fitting for the head of Silicon Valley-based private tech company Stripe, an online payment platform valued at $22.5 billion.

Collison’s brother, Stripe cofounder John Collison, commented “Oof, ratioed” on Sunday, poking fun at the success of his brother’s metrics claim.

Oof, ratioed. — John Collison (@collision) June 24, 2019

Fellow Silicon Valley tech execs chimed in with on-theme congratulations. Mixpanel founder Suhail Doshi commented “That’s one way to increase user retention.”

That's one way to increase user retention. — Suhail (@Suhail) June 24, 2019

Box CEO Aaron Levie asked, “How much testing did you do on the invite flow?”

Irish brothers Patrick Collison and John Collison founded Stripe in 2010. Forbes listed John Collison as one of the world’s eight under-30 billionaires in March 2019, and as one of only three self-made billionaires on that list.